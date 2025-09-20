Navratri 2025 date: When does Navratri start? Check Kalash Sthapana muhurat and puja vidhi Navratri 2025 starts on September 22 and will conclude on October 2 with Vijayadashami. Know the exact Kalash Sthapana muhurat, puja rituals, and why this festival is considered one of the most powerful celebrations of Goddess Durga.

Navratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, celebrated with devotion, colours, and joy across India. The nine-day festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms, also known as Navdurga. Devotees observe fasts, perform puja, and participate in cultural festivities like garba, dandiya nights, and Durga Puja pandals.

This year, there has been some confusion about whether Navratri will begin on September 21 or September 22. As per the Panchang, Sharad Navratri 2025 will start on Monday, September 22, 2025, and will conclude with Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on October 2, 2025.

When will Navratri 2025 begin? (Navratri 2025 Date in India)

Start Date: September 22, 2025 (Monday)

September 22, 2025 (Monday) End Date: October 2, 2025 (Thursday)

October 2, 2025 (Thursday) First Day: Kalash Sthapana / Ghatasthapana

Since Navratri starts on a Monday this year, it is considered highly auspicious for devotees.

Kalash Sthapana Muhurat 2025

The first day of Navratri begins with Kalash Sthapana (Ghatasthapana). Performing this ritual at the right time is believed to bring prosperity, peace, and blessings of Goddess Durga.

Date: September 22, 2025

September 22, 2025 Time: 6:09 AM to 8:06 AM (Duration: 1 hour 56 minutes)

How to perform Kalash Sthapana (Puja Vidhi)

Take a bath early in the morning and purify your home with Gangajal.

Clean a copper or brass pot (Kalash) and fill it with water.

Add betel nut, coin, rice, and flowers into the Kalash.

Sow barley/jaw in a clay pot and place the Kalash over it.

Decorate the Kalash with mango leaves and place a coconut wrapped in red cloth on top.

Tie the Kalash with sacred thread (mauli).

Place Goddess Durga’s idol or picture near the Kalash and offer flowers, incense, and lamps.

Begin Navratri by reciting Durga Saptashati, Devi Kavach, or other Durga mantras.

Significance of Navratri 2025

Navratri is not just about fasting and rituals; it represents the victory of good over evil.

As per mythology, Goddess Durga fought demon Mahishasura for nine days and killed him on the tenth day, symbolising the triumph of dharma.

Vijayadashami (Dussehra) marks this victory and is celebrated with Ramlila, Durga visarjan, and festive processions.

In 2025, Goddess Durga’s arrival is believed to be on an elephant, which symbolises prosperity, abundance, and good rainfall.

Navratri 2025 begins on September 22 with Kalash Sthapana. The nine days of devotion are dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga in her different forms. Observing rituals with faith is believed to remove negativity, bring peace, and invite prosperity into one’s life. This Navratri, celebrate with devotion, positivity, and cultural unity.