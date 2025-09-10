Navratri 2025 dates: September–October calendar, daily colours, rituals and Vijayadashami Navratri 2025 starts on September 22 with Ghatasthapana. Here’s the full date-wise puja calendar, daily colours, and rituals for the 11-day festival.

Navratri is one of the most awaited Hindu festivals, celebrated with devotion and grandeur across India. It honours Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms, worshipped over nine nights with fasting, prayers, dance, and rituals.

In 2025, Shardiya Navratri begins on Monday, September 22, and concludes on Thursday, October 2 with Vijayadashami (Dussehra). Devotees perform Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) on the first day, marking the start of this auspicious period.

Navratri 2025: Start date and Ghatasthapana muhurat

Start Date: Monday, September 22, 2025

Monday, September 22, 2025 Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 06:28 AM – 08:20 AM (Duration: 1 hr 52 mins)

06:28 AM – 08:20 AM (Duration: 1 hr 52 mins) Abhijit Muhurat: 12:08 PM – 12:56 PM

12:08 PM – 12:56 PM Pratipada Tithi: Begins 01:23 AM (Sep 22) • Ends 02:55 AM (Sep 23)

Ghatasthapana, performed during Pratipada Tithi, symbolises invoking Goddess Durga’s energy at home and in temples.

Navratri 2025: Day-wise puja and colours of the day

Here is the day-wise Navratri calendar for 2025 with puja rituals and colours devotees wear:

Day 1 – Sep 22 (Pratipada): Shailputri Puja • Colour: White

Shailputri Puja • White Day 2 – Sep 23 (Dwitiya): Brahmacharini Puja • Colour: Red

Brahmacharini Puja • Red Day 3 – Sep 24 (Tritiya): Chandraghanta Puja • Colour: Royal Blue

Chandraghanta Puja • Royal Blue Day 4 – Sep 25 (Chaturthi): Kushmanda Puja • Colour: Yellow

Kushmanda Puja • Yellow Day 5 – Sep 26 (Panchami): Skandamata Puja • Colour: Green

Skandamata Puja • Green Day 6 – Sep 27 (Shashthi): Katyayani Puja • Colour: Grey

Katyayani Puja • Grey Day 7 – Sep 28 (Saptami): Kalaratri Puja • Colour: Orange

Kalaratri Puja • Orange Day 8 – Sep 29 (Ashtami): Mahagauri Puja, Saraswati Avahan, Sandhi Puja • Colour: Peacock Green

Mahagauri Puja, Saraswati Avahan, Sandhi Puja • Peacock Green Day 9 – Sep 30 (Navami): Durga Navami, Ayudha Puja • Colour: Pink

Durga Navami, Ayudha Puja • Pink Day 10 – Oct 1 (Dashami): Maha Navami Homa

Maha Navami Homa Day 11 – Oct 2 (Vijayadashami): Durga Visarjan and Dussehra celebrations

Navratri 2025: Dates, Pujas and Colours of the Day

Here’s the complete Navratri 2025 day-wise puja calendar with dates and colours of the day.

Day Date Tithi/Puja Navratri Colour Day 1 22 September 2025 (Mon) Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja White Day 2 23 September 2025 (Tue) Brahmacharini Puja Red Day 3 24 September 2025 (Wed) Chandraghanta Puja Royal Blue Day 4 25 September 2025 (Thu) Kushmanda Puja Yellow Day 5 26 September 2025 (Fri) Skandamata Puja, Upang Lalita Vrat Green Day 6 27 September 2025 (Sat) Katyayani Puja Grey Day 7 28 September 2025 (Sun) Kalaratri Puja Orange Day 8 29 September 2025 (Mon) Saraswati Avahan, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja Peacock Green Day 9 30 September 2025 (Tue) Durga Ashtami, Saraswati Puja, Ayudha Puja Pink Day 10 1 October 2025 (Wed) Maha Navami, Homa - Day 11 2 October 2025 (Thu) Vijayadashami, Durga Visarjan -

Navratri 2025: Importance of nine colours

Each day of Navratri is associated with a specific colour that devotees wear while performing puja. These colours symbolise different forms of Maa Durga and are believed to bring her blessings. For example, white represents peace, red stands for energy, royal blue for strength, and green for prosperity.

Women especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat follow this tradition, adorning themselves in the assigned colour each day during Garba and Durga puja celebrations.

Navratri 2025: Rituals and prasad offerings

Devotees observe fasts, recite Durga Saptashati, and offer unique prasad to Maa Durga daily, ranging from ghee, milk, sugar, and jaggery to fruits and sweets. Traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya Raas in Gujarat and Maharashtra add cultural vibrance to the festival.

Navratri 2025: Vijayadashami and Durga Visarjan

The festival ends on October 2, 2025, with Vijayadashami (Dussehra). It symbolises the victory of good over evil, commemorating Goddess Durga’s triumph over Mahishasura and Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana. Devotees perform Durga Visarjan and celebrate with processions, Ramlila, and community feasts.

Navratri 2025 will be celebrated from September 22 to October 2, combining devotion, rituals, colours, dance, and cultural festivities. From Ghatasthapana to Vijayadashami, every day of Navratri holds spiritual significance. By following the rituals and embracing the colours of each day, devotees seek blessings of Maa Durga for prosperity, health, and happiness.