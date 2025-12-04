Zak Crawley tops record chart for most successful opener this decade, ahead of Jaiswal, Duckett England opener Zak Crawley made 76 runs in the first innings of the second Ashes Test at the Gabba. With that, he became the most successful Test opener in this decade. The 27-year-old also stitched a partnership of 117 runs to restore England's momentum.

Brisbane:

England opener Zak Crawley was subject to immense criticism ahead of the second Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. In the series opener against Australia in Perth, the 27-year-old registered a pair and after which, his place in the playing XI was under the scanner. However, the England team management showed immense trust in the cricketer, and he repaid the faith with a knock of 76 runs in the first innings of the second Test.

With opener Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope scoring a duck each, there was pressure on Crawley and Joe Root to rebuild the innings, especially after a humiliating defeat in the first game. However, they managed to keep the scoreboard ticking, having stitched a partnership of 117 runs. Crawley, particularly, played with much composure as he left 26% of the balls, which is his highest in a knock he has scored a half-century.

Meanwhile, with another half-century to his name, Crawley became the most successful Test opener this decade. He currently has 22 50+ scores in the format, which is more than Dimuth Karunaratne, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Duckett, who are second and joint-third, respectively.

Most 50+ score by openers this decade

Player No. 50+ knocks Zak Crawley 22 Dimuth Karunaratne 21 Yashasvi Jaiswal 20 Ben Duckett 20

Root completes his 10th half-century in Australia

Root, who has never scored a Test century in Australia, got to his 10th half-century in the second Test. Like Duckett, he showed immense composure and will now be eying to keep up with the momentum and get to the three-figure mark. England’s success heavily depends on how Root fares in the match, even though quality batters such as Harry Brook and Ben Stokes could be decisive as well.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc handed a double blow to England to start the day, but the other pacers couldn’t keep up with the momentum. They will now eye to use the dusk well, to put the pressure back on the visitors.