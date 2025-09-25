Navratri 5th day colour: Which shade to wear on September 26 Navratri 2025 5th day will be celebrated on September 26. Here’s the colour to wear, its meaning, and how devotees observe this special day with devotion.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 in India will be celebrated in a special way this year. Because the Chaturthi tithi falls on two consecutive days, Navratri will extend to 10 days instead of the usual nine. This means devotees will observe Maa Kushmanda’s worship on both Setember 25 and 26.

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Why the auspicious festival will be 10 days long instead of 9? Know details

For Day 5 (26 September, Friday), the Navratri colour is Green. This shade symbolises fertility, prosperity, harmony, and new beginnings. Wearing green is believed to attract growth, positivity, and the blessings of Maa Skandamata.

Why is Navratri 10 days in 2025?

According to Drik Panchang, Chaturthi tithi will be valid for two days — 25 and 26 September.

25 September (Day 4): Maa Kushmanda Puja, Navratri colour = Yellow

26 September (Day 5): Chaturthi continues, so Maa Kushmanda may also be worshipped, but traditionally this day is dedicated to Maa Skandamata, Navratri colour = Green

This is why Navratri 2025 is considered 10 days long.

What is the 5th day colour of Navratri 2025?

The fifth day colour of Navratri 2025 is Green. It represents renewal, balance, and auspicious energy. Devotees wear green attire to strengthen their bond with the goddess and invite prosperity into their homes.

Which colour to wear on the 5th day of Navratri 2025?

Devotees are encouraged to embrace shades of green. Popular festive dressing ideas include:

Green sarees with zari or mirror work borders

Emerald or leafy green lehengas with golden dupatta

Green salwar suits or kurtas with minimal embroidery

Simple accessories like green bangles, bindis, or scarves

Significance of wearing green on Day 5

On 26 September 2025, devotees will wear green outfits, decorate their homes with fresh leaves and flowers, and offer banana or kheer as bhog. Observing the Navratri colour of the day is said to bring positivity, strengthen family bonds, and ensure divine blessings for progress and prosperity.

