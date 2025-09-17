Shardiya Navratri 2025: Why the auspicious festival will be 10 days long instead of 9? Know details In 2025, Shardiya Navratri will last for 10 days due to specific tithi arrangements in the Hindu calendar. Devotees will observe each day with traditional rituals, from Ghatasthapana to Durga Navami and Vijayadashami, with an additional day dedicated to worship.

Shardiya Navratri will take place this year from September 22, 2025, to October 1, 2025, the day of Durga Navami. In light of this, one could wonder why Navratri is being observed for ten days this year rather than nine. Let us inform you that this year, the same date falls on two days, which is why this coincidence occurred.

According to the Vedas, an increase in the number of Navratri days is highly auspicious. Worshipping the goddess during the 10-day Navratri festival is thought to swiftly grant the desires of the followers. Now, let's know the exact dates of celebrations.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 Dates

September 22, 2025, Monday – Worship of Mother Shailputri on Pratipada date

September 23, 2025, Tuesday – Worship of Mother Brahmacharini on Dwitiya Tithi

September 24, 2025, Wednesday – Worship of Mother Chandraghanta on Tritiya Tithi

September 25, 2025, Thursday – Worship of Mother Kushmanda on Chaturthi Tithi

September 26, 2025, Friday – Worship of Mother Kushmanda on Chaturthi Tithi (Extended Navratri)

September 27, 2025, Saturday – Worship of Mother Skandamata on Panchami Tithi

September 28, 2025, Sunday – Worship of Mother Katyayani on Shashthi Tithi

September 29, 2025, Monday – Worship of Maa Kalaratri on Saptami Tithi

September 30, 2025, Tuesday – Worship of Mother Mahagauri on Ashtami date

October 1, 2025, Wednesday – Worship of Mother Siddhidatri on Navami Tithi

Why will Navratri be celebrated for 10 days this year?

This year, the Navratri festival will be celebrated for 10 days because the number of Navratris has increased. Usually, Navratri is a festival of 9 days, but this time, due to the increase in Chaturthi Tithi, the Navratri festival will last for 10 days. Due to this, Navami of Navratri will be celebrated on October 1 and Ashtami on September 30. Let us tell you that this year the fourth Navratri will be on September 25 and 26, i.e., two days.

