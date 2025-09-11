Shardiya Navratri 2025: Maa Durga to arrive on elephant, know what it means Shardiya Navratri 2025 begins on September 22. Maa Durga will arrive on an elephant this year, symbolising prosperity, harmony and positive global changes.

In Hinduism, Shardiya Navratri is one of the most important holidays. Devotees worship Maa Durga in nine different forms for nine days during Navratri. Shardiya Navratri begins on September 22 in 2025.

Every Navratri has a different mother's journey depending on the day, and that journey has a different impact on the nation and the world. So, tell us about the mother's journey during Shardiya Navratri and the potential consequences.

Mother's ride in Sharadiya Navratri

The different rides of the mother include palanquin, horse, elephant, boat, etc. Whenever Navratri starts on a Monday or Sunday, the elephant is considered to be the ride of the mother. In the year 2025, Sharadiya Navratri starts on September 22, and this day is a Monday. Therefore, this time the mother will come riding on an elephant.

According to religious beliefs, the elephant is considered one of the auspicious rides of the mother. Let us now know what effect the arrival of Mother Durga riding an elephant will have on the country and the world.

Impact on the country and the world

The arrival of the mother riding an elephant will prove to be positive for the country and the world. During this time, good changes can be seen at the global level.

Riding on an elephant, the goddess will bring prosperity to the agriculture sector. During this time, a good harvest can bring happiness to the faces of farmers. Balanced rainfall will improve agriculture.

A good business environment can be created in the country and the world. There can be growth in business at the international level.

This will be a good time for the working-class people as well. There will be good opportunities for monetary gains during this time.

Mother's arrival riding on an elephant is also considered a symbol of happiness and prosperity in the lives of the people.

Social interaction can also increase during this time. Resolution of some political issues can lead to stability in the country and the world.

Overall, the arrival of the Mother Goddess on an elephant will prove to be extremely positive. Individually, everyone will move forward and achieve happiness and prosperity, while good changes can also be seen in society during this time.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)