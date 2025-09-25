Ashtami and Navami dates 2025: Auspicious Kanya Pujan puja timings, samagri and significance Navratri Ashtami 2025 will be celebrated on September 30 with Kanya Pujan. Discover the puja muhurat, rituals, samagri and significance of this sacred day.

New Delhi:

Navratri began on September 22 and will end on October 1, with Dussehra being celebrated on October 2. During Navratri, the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Along with that, people also perform Kanya Pujan, which has special relevance.

Kanya Pujan is performed on the Ashtami and Navami dates. On this day, nine girls are worshipped, who are considered to be the nine forms of the Maa Durga. Read on to know the auspicious date, time to perform Kanya Pujan during Sharadiya Navratri

Navratri 2025 Ashtami date and Navami date

Some people perform Kanya Pujan on Ashtami Tithi, whereas others perform it on Navami Tithi. Therefore, you can perform Kanya Pujan on either of the two days.

This year, the Ashtami tithi is on September 30 and the Navami Tithi is on October 1. Therefore, Kanya Pujan on the Ashtami Tithi will be performed on Tuesday, September 30, and on the Navami Tithi on Wednesday, October 1.

Ashtami 2025 Kanya Pujan auspicious time and muhurat

The most auspicious time for Kanya Pujan on Ashtami Tithi is from 10:40 AM to 12:10 PM.

Navami 2025 Kanya Pujan muhurat and rituals

Before worshipping the girl child on Navami Tithi, you can worship the Mother Goddess between 04:53 AM and 05:41 AM. You can also worship the girl child between 08:06 AM and 09:50 AM on this day. Navami Tithi will last until 7:01 pm on this day.

Essential samagri list for Kanya Pujan 2025

A plate, clean water, and a clean cloth or towel to wash the feet of the girls

Alta

Kumkum

Vermilion

Akshat

A seat, cloth, or mat to sit on

Pooja Thali

Ghee lamp

A cow dung cake

Flower

Flowers

Red chunari

Food (Kheer-Puri or Jaggery-Chana)

Gift

Kanya Pujan mantras to chant during Ashtami puja

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu ‘Kanya’ Rupen Sansthita || Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah ||

Om Shri Du Durgaye Namah ||

Om Shri Kumaryai Namah ||

Om Shri Trigunatmikaye Namah ||

ALSO READ: When is Dussehra 2025? Check Vijayadashami date, time and traditions