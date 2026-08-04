Observing Mangala Gauri Vrat for the first time? Avoid these mistakes on Sawan Tuesday

New Delhi:

The holy month of Sawan is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. While Mondays are observed in honour of Lord Shiva, every Tuesday during the month is devoted to Goddess Mangala Gauri, a form of Goddess Parvati. Married women across the country observe the Mangala Gauri Vrat to seek a long and healthy life for their husbands, marital happiness and the blessings of eternal good fortune.

This year, the first Mangala Gauri Vrat falls on August 4, 2026. According to religious beliefs, unmarried women who observe this fast with devotion are also blessed with a suitable life partner. If you are planning to observe the Mangala Gauri Vrat for the first time, here are the important rules to follow and the common mistakes to avoid.

Why is Mangala Gauri Vrat observed?

According to Hindu beliefs, Mangala Gauri Vrat is dedicated to Goddess Parvati, who symbolises love, devotion and marital bliss. Married women observe this fast for the well-being and longevity of their husbands, while unmarried women pray for a worthy life partner.

The vrat is believed to bring prosperity, happiness and harmony to family life.

Important rules to follow during Mangala Gauri Vrat

Wear auspicious colours

Devotees observing the fast should wear red, green, yellow or pink clothes. Married women are also advised to adorn themselves with the Solah Shringar (16 traditional adornments) during the puja.

Observe the vrat for five consecutive years

According to religious tradition, Mangala Gauri Vrat is observed continuously for five years.

Perform the Udyapan

The fast concludes with the Udyapan ceremony, which is performed on the last Tuesday of the Sawan month in the fifth year. According to religious beliefs, the vrat is considered incomplete without this ritual.

Offer items in sets of 16

The number 16 holds special significance in Mangala Gauri Puja. Devotees should offer items such as:

16 bangles

16 cloves

16 cardamoms

16 bindis

and other offerings in multiples of 16 to Goddess Parvati.

Listen to or read the Mangala Gauri Vrat Katha

The Mangala Gauri Vrat is considered incomplete without listening to or reading the Mangala Gauri Vrat Katha during the puja. Devotees should recite it with faith and devotion.

Mistakes to avoid during Mangala Gauri Vrat

Avoid wearing these colours

Do not wear white, black, blue or brown clothes while observing the fast, as these colours are considered inauspicious for the occasion.

Do not cook tamasic food

Avoid preparing or consuming onion, garlic or any other tamasic food at home on the day of the vrat.

Stay calm and respectful

Religious beliefs advise devotees to avoid anger, arguments and disrespecting elders while observing the fast.

Avoid regular meals

Those observing the Mangala Gauri Vrat should avoid eating regular food and consume only fruits or sattvic food, as per their tradition.

Do not consume salt

According to the vrat rules, salt should not be consumed during the Mangala Gauri fast.

Mangala Gauri Vrat dates in Sawan 2026

First Mangala Gauri Vrat: August 4, 2026

Second Mangala Gauri Vrat: August 11, 2026

Third Mangala Gauri Vrat: August 18, 2026

Fourth Mangala Gauri Vrat: August 25, 2026

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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