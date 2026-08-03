What to eat during Sawan Somwar Vrat? Foods to eat, avoid and important fasting rules

New Delhi:

Sawan started on July 30, 2026, and August 3 is Sawan Somwar. Shravan Somwar holds great significance for Shiva devotees and is observed in the form of Sawan Somwar Vrat with utmost dedication and faith by the followers.

It is said that observing the vrat and praying to Lord Shiva with complete faith will bring peace, prosperity and the blessings of Lord Shiva. In case you want to know about fasting for the first time and want to follow the right practices during the Sawan Somwar vrat, then read ahead about the dos and don’ts of this fasting ritual.

What can you eat during Sawan Somwar Vrat?

During the Sawan Somwar fast, only sattvic and fruit-based foods are consumed. The idea is to keep the body light while maintaining purity of mind and devotion.

Fruits

You can eat a variety of fresh fruits, including:

Apple

Banana

Pomegranate

Papaya

Grapes

Mango

Pineapple

Blackberries

Fresh fruits provide energy throughout the day and are commonly included in vrat meals.

Milk and dairy products

Milk and dairy products are considered suitable during the fast. You can consume:

Milk

Curd

Buttermilk

Paneer (cottage cheese)

These foods help keep you full while following the fasting guidelines.

Vrat-friendly grains

Regular cereals and grains are avoided, but you can include fasting-friendly alternatives such as:

Sabudana (sago)

Kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour)

Singhara atta (water chestnut flour)

Sama rice (barnyard millet)

These ingredients are commonly used to prepare vrat-friendly meals.

Vegetables

The following vegetables are generally allowed during the fast:

Potato

Sweet potato

Bottle gourd

Pumpkin

Tomato

Green coriander

Green chilli

Taro (arbi)

Dry fruits and nuts

You can also eat:

Almonds

Cashews

Raisins

Walnuts

Makhana

Peanuts

These are a good source of energy, especially for those observing a full-day fast.

Other permitted ingredients

During the fast, you may also consume:

Rock salt (sendha namak)

Sugar

Cumin

Black pepper

Green cardamom

Tea

Coffee

What should you avoid during Sawan Somwar Vrat?

Certain foods are traditionally avoided while observing the fast.

These include:

All regular grains and pulses

Onion

Garlic

Red chilli powder

Garam masala

Coriander powder

Turmeric

Avoiding these ingredients is considered part of maintaining the sanctity of the vrat.

Rules to follow during Sawan Somwar Vrat

Apart from dietary restrictions, devotees also follow certain religious practices throughout the day.

Wake up early in the morning and take a bath.

Worship Lord Shiva with devotion.

Offer water and Belpatra on the Shivling.

Recite the Shiv Chalisa.

Perform Lord Shiva's aarti.

Read the Sawan Somwar Vrat Katha, either in the morning or evening.

Perform evening prayers as per tradition.

Observe celibacy during the fast.

Following these customs is believed to enhance the spiritual significance of the vrat and seek Lord Shiva's blessings.

Disclaimer: The information above is based on religious beliefs and traditional practices. It is not supported by scientific evidence and is intended for informational purposes only.

Also read:

When is Sawan Shivratri 2026? Check date, puja muhurat, jal abhishek timings, dos and don'ts