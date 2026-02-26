Iftar time today, February 26: City-wise Ramadan 2026 timings for Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata

New Delhi:

Ramadan days don’t really follow the usual clock logic. Sleep shifts. Meals shrink into windows. Evenings start feeling longer than they are. And by late afternoon, you’re watching the sky as much as the time.

Because Iftar isn’t flexible. It lands exactly at sunset, synced with the Maghrib prayer. Which means it moves daily. And it changes city to city too. Geography quietly decides how long the fast stretches.

For those observing on February 26, 2026, here’s a quick city-wise snapshot of Iftar timings across major Indian metros.

Iftar time in Lucknow – February 26, 2026

In Lucknow, Iftar is expected at 6:07 PM. Sunset arrives slightly earlier here compared to cities further west. Homes usually begin preparations well before the azaan, with dates and water set aside for the first break.

Iftar time in Delhi – February 26, 2026

For the national capital, Iftar will be observed at 6:20 PM. The shift from Lucknow is minor but noticeable, showing how even neighbouring regions don’t break fast simultaneously.

Iftar time in Hyderabad – February 26, 2026

Hyderabad records Iftar at 6:23 PM. In the Deccan belt, mosque announcements often guide the exact moment, aligning fast-breaking closely with congregational prayer.

Iftar time in Mumbai – February 26, 2026

Mumbai sees one of the latest timings at 6:44 PM. Being positioned further west along the coast, sunsets arrive later, extending fasting hours slightly longer than northern cities.

Iftar time in Kolkata – February 26, 2026

In Kolkata, Iftar falls at 5:38 PM, making it among the earliest in the list. Eastern longitude pulls sunset forward, shortening the fasting window comparatively.

Iftar time in Chennai – February 26, 2026

Chennai records Iftar at 6:17 PM. The coastal city’s sunset sits close to Delhi’s timing, with only slight regional variation.

Iftar time in Srinagar – February 26, 2026

Srinagar will observe Iftar at 6:24 PM. Northern latitude influences daylight length here, often stretching fasting hours more as Ramadan progresses.

Iftar time in Bengaluru – February 26, 2026

Bengaluru records Iftar at 6:29 PM. The plateau geography places its sunset window between northern and coastal metros.

What is Iftar?

Iftar is the meal that marks the end of the daily fast during Ramadan. From dawn until sunset, observers abstain from food and drink. Then, at Maghrib, the pause lifts. Traditionally, the fast is broken with dates and water. Simple. Grounding. The main meal follows after prayer, often shared with family or within mosque communities. Less about indulgence. More about rhythm, gratitude and togetherness.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2026: How to calculate Zakat? Know details here