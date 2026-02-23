Ramadan 2026: How to calculate Zakat? Know details here

New Delhi:

Ramadan is not only a month of fasting and prayer. It is also a time of compassion, reflection, and giving back to those in need. Across the world, millions of Muslims prepare to fulfil one of Islam’s most important obligations during this holy month, paying Zakat. Yet every year, many people find themselves asking the same question: how exactly should Zakat be calculated?

Zakat follows clear religious principles. It is meant to purify wealth and ensure that prosperity reaches those who need support the most. Knowing how to calculate it correctly enables believers to give with confidence and sincerity.

What is Zakat, and why is it important during Ramadan?

Zakat is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is a form of charity that is obligatory for Muslims who have attained a certain level of wealth known as Nisab. Although Zakat can be paid at any other time of the year, many people pay it during Ramadan because charity during Ramadan has an immense spiritual value. The purpose of Zakat is not simply donation. It also helps to distribute wealth within society and supports various categories of people, as mentioned in the Quran, such as the poor, the needy, debtors, and those travelling in hardship.

Understanding Nisab: Who needs to pay Zakat?

Zakat is obligatory only when a person's savings or assets cross the Nisab threshold for one complete year. Nisab is traditionally calculated using the value of gold or silver. Islamic scholars generally recommend using the silver standard today because it allows more people in need to benefit from charity.

As a guideline, Nisab equals the value of approximately:

87.48 grams of gold, or

612.36 grams of silver

If your savings and eligible assets remain above this threshold for a year, Zakat becomes obligatory.

What assets are included while calculating Zakat?

Many people assume Zakat applies only to cash savings, but Islamic rulings include several forms of wealth. Zakat is calculated on the basis of assets that can be owned completely and have growth potential. These assets include: Savings in bank accounts or at home, gold and silver jewellery, business inventory, profits of investments, savings from rental income, stocks or mutual funds set aside for investment, and funds owed to you that will be repaid.

Personal belongings such as your home, daily-use vehicles, furniture, clothing, or electronics are not included. The idea is simple. Zakat applies to wealth that grows or has the capacity to grow financially.

Step-by-step method to calculate Zakat

Calculating Zakat becomes easier when broken into simple steps.

First, calculate your total assets. Add savings, value of gold and silver, investments, business stocks, and receivable funds.

Second, deduct liabilities. Current liabilities, unpaid bills, or short-term financial obligations due within the year may be subtracted.

The remaining amount is your net zakatable wealth.

Zakat is calculated as 2.5 per cent of this total.

For example, if your eligible wealth equals Rs 5 lakh after deductions, your Zakat amount would be Rs 12,500.

Many Islamic organisations and online calculators also help simplify this process.

When should Zakat be paid in Ramadan?

There is no fixed Ramadan date for paying Zakat. It depends on when your wealth first crossed the Nisab limit.

Who receives Zakat?

Islam clearly defines who can receive Zakat. Eligible recipients include the poor, those struggling financially, people burdened by debt, travellers in distress, and individuals working to distribute charity. Zakat should not be given to immediate family members whom you are already financially responsible for, such as parents or children.

Many people today choose trusted charitable organisations to ensure proper distribution. Zakat is not only a financial responsibility but a spiritual one. Giving too little unknowingly may mean the obligation remains incomplete, while giving thoughtfully ensures peace of mind.

