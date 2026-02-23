Singapore PM Wong meets Yogi Adityanath, hails Uttar Pradesh as India's third-largest economy

Singapore:

After meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong shared a post on X along with a photograph with the UP CM. Wong wrote that Uttar Pradesh is the state with the third-largest economy in India. Wong said he was delighted to welcome the Chief Minister to Singapore and described UP as one of the fastest-growing regions in India.

The Singapore Prime Minister added that Singaporean companies are actively investing in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in logistics, connectivity and infrastructure development. He emphasised that there are immense possibilities to build stronger trade and investment relations. "We had substantive discussions on strengthening economic relations. I wish Yogi a successful visit," PM Wong wrote.

Yogi Adityanath secures investment commitments

On the first day of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Singapore visit, Uttar Pradesh secured major achievements in the fields of investment and skill development. During official meetings and interactions with investors, several international organisations and companies signed Memoranda of Understanding with the state government.

A total investment commitment of Rs 19,877 crore was announced on the first day, which is expected to significantly boost economic growth and employment generation in the state. The Chief Minister assured investors that the Uttar Pradesh government is committed to providing a transparent policy framework, quick approvals and robust infrastructure facilities.

Major companies announce big-ticket investments

Among the agreements signed, the largest proposal came from Universal Success Group, which committed Rs 6,650 crore for group housing, a logistics park and a data centre. The projects are expected to accelerate urban development, industrial activities and digital infrastructure in the state.

Similarly, Golden State Capital (GSC) announced an Rs 8,000 crore investment to set up a 100 MW data centre in Uttar Pradesh. This project is seen as a significant step towards establishing the state as one of India’s top data centre hubs.

Meanwhile, the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) signed an MoU worth Rs 2,500 crore for renewable energy, green hydrogen and agri-PV projects. In another major development, AVPN Limited committed Rs 2,727 crore in the renewable energy and agri-PV sectors. These initiatives will strengthen UP’s clean energy roadmap.

Skill development receives strong push

Along with investment, the first day of the Singapore tour also saw a substantial focus on skill development. To enhance Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), a collaboration agreement was signed with ITE Education Services (ITEES). Under this partnership, ITEES will offer consultation and technical support in academic development, infrastructure upgrades, leadership building, training capacity, ISQ certification and quality assurance. The objective is to elevate Uttar Pradesh's skill ecosystem to global standards and equip its youth with advanced vocational capabilities.

ALSO READ