UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives warm welcome in Singapore; two-nation trip to focus on investments

Singapore:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reached Singapore as part of the first phase of his official foreign visit. Upon his arrival, he received a warm and grand welcome outside the hotel, with large crowds gathering to greet him. The CM is accompanied by an 11-member delegation.

The visit aims to boost investment and industrial development in Uttar Pradesh, strengthening the state’s position as an attractive investment destination.

Meetings with Temasek officials

During his Singapore visit, CM Yogi met Temasek chairman Teo Chee Hean and his team. Discussions focused on investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh across sectors such as data centers, logistics hubs, renewable energy, and industrial infrastructure.

“Had a productive meeting with Mr. Teo Chee Hean, Chairman, Temasek, and his team in Singapore today.Discussed opportunities for sovereign investment participation in Uttar Pradesh across data centres, logistics hubs, renewable energy and industrial infrastructure. Highlighted the state’s policy framework and fast track clearances for global investors,” CM Yogi posted on X.

Notably, Temasek will be investing Rs 1,000 crore in hospitals and logistics in Uttar Pradesh.

Second official foreign tour as CM

After completing his Singapore visit, CM Yogi will go to Japan. This marks CM Yogi Adityanath’s second official foreign visit since assuming office; his first overseas trip was to Myanmar in 2017. Several companies from Japan and Singapore already operate in Uttar Pradesh, and this visit is expected to further accelerate manufacturing growth in the state.

CM Yogi’s two-nation tour will run from February 23 to 26.

The UP CM will be in Singapore from February 23-24, where he will meet representatives from 25 leading companies. Key sectors of focus include logistics and industrial parks, data center infrastructure, agribusiness, aviation engineering, clean energy, fintech and startups, hospitality, theme parks, and capital investment.

From February 25-26, CM Yogi will be in Japan, where he will engage with representatives of eight major companies, focusing on automobile investment and supply chains, semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, green hydrogen, aviation electronics, real estate, and hospitality.