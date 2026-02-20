Ramadan 2026: What is the difference between Zakat and Fitra? Know all about it

New Delhi:

Ramadan is not only a time of fasting and praying but also a time of compassion, charity, and social responsibility. In addition to fasting from dawn to dusk, Muslims across the world also concentrate on helping the needy through charity. It is during this time that two types of charities are often talked about: Zakat and Fitra.

Although both charities are meant for the same purpose. To help the less fortunate, many people tend to get confused between the two or think that they are the same. The difference between Zakat and Fitra becomes all the more important as Eid-ul-Fitr draws near.

What is Zakat, and why is it important?

Zakat, also referred to as Zakat al-Mal, is one of the five fundamental pillars of Islam. It is an obligatory charity that Muslims are required to pay every year if their wealth surpasses a certain minimum value called Nisab. Unlike donations, Zakat is an obligation that aims to cleanse one’s wealth and also alleviate inequality in society.

Muslims who are eligible on the basis of their financial status are required to pay 2.5 per cent of their total savings and eligible assets that have been in their possession for a lunar year. This includes savings in cash, gold, silver, investments, and business assets.

The charity is divided into certain categories as stated in Islamic teachings, which include the poor, the needy, travellers in distress, and those with debt problems. Many Muslims find it preferable to pay Zakat during Ramadan because the good deeds done in this month are considered to have higher spiritual rewards.

What is Fitra or Zakat al-Fitr?

Fitra, also called Zakat al-Fitr or Fitrana, is a separate charitable obligation linked specifically to the end of Ramadan. Unlike Zakat, which depends on wealth accumulation, Fitra is required from every financially able Muslim regardless of long-term savings.

It must be paid before the Eid al-Fitr prayer. There are two reasons for the payment of Fitra. It is a form of spiritual cleansing for any deficiencies in the fasting process and ensures that economically weaker sections of families are also able to celebrate Eid with dignity.

Historically, Fitra was paid in terms of essential commodities like wheat, barley, or dates. Currently, it is often paid in terms of money, which is equivalent to the value of these commodities. It is significant to note that the Fitra is paid by the head of the family on behalf of all his dependents, including children.

Zakat vs Fitra: Key differences explained

The most important point of difference is in the calculation and timing. The calculation of Zakat is in terms of a percentage of the wealth and can be given at any time of the year after satisfying the necessary criteria. The calculation of Fitra is in terms of a fixed amount for each individual and has to be distributed before the Eid prayers. The purpose of Zakat is to take care of long-term poverty, whereas the purpose of Fitra is to include everyone in the celebration of Eid. Another major distinction is eligibility.

Zakat applies only to Muslims whose savings exceed the Nisab threshold. Fitra applies to every financially capable Muslim household.

When should Zakat and Fitra be paid in Ramadan 2026?

Although Zakat can technically be paid at any time of the year, many Muslims choose Ramadan for its spiritual significance. Fitra, on the other hand, has a strict deadline. Scholars emphasise that it should ideally be distributed before the Eid prayer so that beneficiaries can prepare for the festival.

Fitra brings joy at the end of the fasting journey. As Eid-ul-Fitr approaches in 2026, understanding these two obligations helps Muslims fulfil both duties correctly and ensure that the celebration reaches every home.