'Need of the hour...': First time Karnataka MLAs write to Congress top brass, seek Cabinet berths

A group of first-time MLAs from the Karnataka Congress government has written to the party high command, seeking representation in the state cabinet during the proposed reshuffle. The letter has been addressed to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and senior AICC leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

In their representation, the MLAs argued that the electorate had sent a clear message by electing a significant number of new faces to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. They pointed out that 38 Congress legislators were elected for the first time, reflecting the public’s aspiration for fresh and young leadership. "So you are aware, the people of Karnataka have elected 38 members to the legislative assembly from the Indian National Congress for the first time and thereby sent out a clear message that they want to see new young faces in the Legislature, and that also is the aspiration of the people of Karnataka," the MLAs said.

The MLAs noted that when the Congress government was formed, no first-time MLA was included in the cabinet. They urged the party leadership to correct this during the upcoming reshuffle by inducting at least five first-time legislators as ministers. "That being the case is justifies that the first time MLAs are also accommodated in the cabinet. At the time of formation of the ministry led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar, no first-time MLA was provided an opportunity to be part of the 24-member cabinet in Karnataka," they said.

The signatories further said that inducting young, dynamic, and proactive first-time MLAs would strengthen governance and help the party prepare for the 2028 Assembly elections. They stressed that a healthy mix of youth and experience has benefited several state governments in the past, noting that even first-time MLAs have gone on to become chief ministers and cabinet ministers in other states.

"It is the need of the hour that young, dynamic, and proactive first-time MLAs are provided an opportunity to serve as ministers in the cabinet. We, the undersigned members of the legislative assembly, earnestly request you to ensure that at least five first-time MLAs are accommodated in the cabinet, as and when the Chief Minister in consultation with your good self, the Congress high command, as well as the Deputy Chief Minister, undertakes the reshuffle of the ministry.

It is perhaps necessary to mention that accommodating new comers aroval, in the legislative assembly, is not a new phenomenon, and if we look, several state governments are headed by the first time MLAs as Chief Minister, and several first-time MLAs are accommodated as ministers. All of us are strongly connected to the Congress ideology and strive to ensure that clean, transparent, and credible governance is provided in the state government of Karnataka, thereby enabling us to bounce back to power in the year 2028. The mix of young and the experienced is always the right balance to strive for, and we are sure that your good self, with visionary leadership, will make sure this is done in Karnataka. We therefore request you to ensure that at least five first time MLA s are accommodated as ministers in Karnataka, during the reshuffle

The development has drawn attention to the anticipated cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, though the Congress leadership has not yet issued any official response to the demand.

