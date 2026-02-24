Lucknow youth kills father over stress to crack NEET, hides chopped body at home

New Delhi:

A 21-year-old man was arrested from Lucknow in connection with the death of his father. The case was reported from the Ashiyana area of the city. The deceased, Manvendra Pratap Singh, a local businessman, had been missing since February 20. After continuous search efforts, police recovered his body and detained his son, Akshat Pratap Singh, for questioning.

Neighbours raised concern

According to officials, neighbours informed police about a strong smell coming from the house. Acting on the complaint, officers reached the spot and began a search operation. During the investigation, the body was recovered from the house premises. Police said certain remains were found stored inside a drum, while some parts had reportedly been taken away from the house earlier.

Argument reported before incident

As per the statement issued by Lucknow Police, an argument took place between the father and son which latter claimed was due to his father forcing him to crack NEET examination in the early hours of February 20, around 4:30 am. During questioning, the 21-year-old reportedly told investigators that he used his father’s licensed gun during the incident. Afterward, the body was moved from the upper floor to a room on the ground floor.

Police said some remains were later disposed of near Sadarouna, while others were kept inside the house.

Investigation underway

Lucknow Police said that continuous efforts were underway to trace the missing Manvendra Singh. During the investigation, his son, Akshat Pratap Singh (about 21 years old), was questioned in detail. During the interaction with police, the young man stated that on February 20, 2026, at around 4:30 am, a disagreement took place between him and his father. Following the incident, he killed his father with a licensed gun.

Police said the body was later brought from the third floor to the ground floor and kept in an empty room to later chop it off. Some remains were reportedly taken near Sadarouna, while the remaining portion was kept inside a drum in the house.

As soon as information was received, senior officers visited the location. A forensic team was called to carefully examine the spot and collect relevant evidence.