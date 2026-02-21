BJP MLA Dr Chandru Lamani caught red-handed in Rs 11 lakh bribery case in Gadag district | VIDEO

Gadag:

In a major blow to Karnataka's political landscape, Gadag district Lokayukta police arrested the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dr Chandru Lamani from the Shirahatti Assembly constituency on bribery charges. The dramatic raid, executed successfully on Saturday (February 21), exposed the lawmaker's alleged involvement in a brazen corruption racket tied to public works. Lamani, a prominent Scheduled Caste (SC) representative who secured victory in the 2023 elections, now faces intense scrutiny as the incident reverberates across the state.

Trap set on contractor's complaint

The operation stemmed from a formal complaint by Vijay Pujari, a Class-1 contractor, who accused the MLA of demanding a hefty Rs 11 lakh bribe. Lokayukta officials meticulously planned a trap targeting the Minor Irrigation Department's retaining wall project, where the illicit deal was allegedly unfolding. As Pujari handed over Rs 5 lakh in cash during the sting, anti-corruption teams swooped in, catching Lamani red-handed and foiling the transaction in real time.

Associates nabbed in joint corruption web

The net widened beyond the MLA, ensnaring two of his personal assistants, Manjunath Valmiki and Gurunath, who were also taken into custody. Sources indicate the trio operated as a coordinated unit, pressuring the contractor for kickbacks to smooth project approvals and execution. Further interrogation is underway to uncover the full extent of their involvement, potential accomplices, and any prior similar demands in the constituency.

Fallout and investigation ahead

This high-profile bust underscores escalating anti-corruption drives in Karnataka, spotlighting vulnerabilities in infrastructure projects prone to political interference. Lamani's arrest, amid his history of controversies including prior allegations of misconduct, could trigger BJP internal reviews and legal battles. Lokayukta Police continue probing financial trails and project records, vowing comprehensive action to dismantle such networks and restore public trust.