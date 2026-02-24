Following a lover: How surveillance of Mexican drug lord El Mencho's girlfriend led to his capture and killing

Mexico City:

Mexico's dreaded drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho" was tracked down with the help of surveillance of his romantic partner. The notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel was captured and killed on Sunday by the Mexican armed forces. Defence Secretary Gen Ricardo Trevilla said a special forces operation on Sunday, supported by US intelligence, ended when troops found Oseguera Cervantes “hidden in the undergrowth” in his home state of Jalisco.

After several gun battles, 8 gunmen were killed, and the cartel leader and 2 of his bodyguards were wounded. They were taken into custody but died while being transported to Mexico City, Trevilla said. More than 70 people were killed during the operation and the violence that followed, including members of the security forces, suspected cartel operatives and others.

How the capture of the country’s most powerful cartel leader, and one of the United States’ most wanted fugitives, unfolded, according to Mexican authorities.

Surveiling a romantic partner

For years, authorities in both Mexico and the United States had pursued "El Mencho", who faced multiple arrest warrants linked to organised crime and drug trafficking in both countries.

This time, the intelligence effort proved effective. Trevilla said military investigators identified and monitored a trusted associate of one of Oseguera Cervantes’ romantic partners. The associate escorted the woman to Tapalpa in Jalisco on Friday for a meeting with the cartel leader. Trevilla added that the precise location was confirmed through additional information supplied by US intelligence.

A land and air blockade

After the woman left the following morning, special forces finalised their plans, having confirmed that Oseguera Cervantes was in the area with his security detail.

Units from the Mexican army and the National Guard established a ground cordon, while 6 helicopters and additional special forces were positioned in neighbouring states. The Mexican Air Force provided reconnaissance and aerial support, Trevilla said.

In the early hours of Sunday, once his presence was verified, the operation began. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was kept informed throughout while travelling in northern Mexico.

Violent clashes

Trevilla described the cartel’s reaction as extremely violent. During the clash, he said “El Mencho” attempted to escape with 2 bodyguards, while a heavily armed group stayed behind to delay the military advance. The number of gunmen killed at the scene rose to 8, 4 more than initially reported.

Among the weapons seized were 2 rocket launchers, including one of the same model used by the CJNG in 2015 to shoot down a military helicopter. That attack marked a turning point, demonstrating the cartel’s willingness to confront authorities with full scale lethal force.

Oseguera Cervantes sought cover in a wooded area scattered with cabins on the outskirts of Tapalpa. Although the gunmen possessed rocket launchers, Trevilla said they were unable to deploy them.

Special forces eventually located him hiding in dense undergrowth, prompting another intense exchange of fire that left the cartel leader and his 2 bodyguards wounded.

A military helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing after being hit by gunfire, and 2 individuals were arrested at the scene. 3 soldiers were injured in the fighting.

El Mencho died en route to hospital

After securing the area, authorities placed the wounded men on a helicopter for emergency transfer to a nearby hospital. Trevilla said they died during the flight and were already in critical condition.

The aircraft’s destination was then changed. Instead of landing in the capital of Jalisco state, the bodies were flown to Mexico City to prevent potential retaliation by the criminal organisation.

