UP man claims pressure to file complaint against Avimukteshwaranand: 'Swamiji needs to be fixed'

Shahjahanpur:

Amid the alleged child sexual abuse case involving Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, fresh claims have surfaced from a resident of Uttar Pradesh. A man from Shahjahanpur has stated that efforts were made to push his family into filing a complaint against the religious leader.

Ramakant Dixit, a resident of Shahjahanpur, alleged that three individuals approached him in connection with the matter. According to Dixit, they tried to influence him and his family regarding a complaint against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who holds the position of Jyotirmath Shankaracharya.

Dixit further claimed that during the interaction, he was made to speak over the phone with Ashutosh Pandey, who has filed a complaint against the Shankaracharya.

"Three people came to me and made me talk to Ashutosh Pandey on my phone. They told us that Swamiji needs to be 'fixed' a bit. They talked about making allegations against Shankaracharyaji. I told them how you can say such things about my daughters... I have met Shankaracharyaji. I have not made any allegations against Shankaracharyaji." Dixit said

.

Meanwhile, Swami Avimukteshwaranand has said that allegations against him were fabricated and were aimed at harming Sanatan Dharma.

"Today, a family came to me from Shahjahanpur who told me that a person named Ashutosh Maharaj had told them to file a complaint against Avimukteshwaranand in the name of their minor daughters. When they refused, they were threatened. In this way, attempts are being made to turn people against us by luring or intimidating them," he said.

Allegations against Jyotirmath Shankaracharya

A court in Prayagraj has directed the police to register an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciple Mukundanand Giri. The order follows allegations of sexual exploitation of minors at an ashram in Varanasi.

The directive was issued by a POCSO court, which also instructed the authorities to carry out a fair and independent investigation. The court emphasised that the identity and dignity of the minor victims must be protected throughout the process.

The complaint was filed by Ashutosh Brahmachari, who alleged that children were forced into inappropriate acts under the pretext of ‘guru seva’ at Vidyamath in Varanasi.

According to court proceedings, statements from two minor victims have already been recorded. The investigation into the matter is currently underway.

ALSO READ: Prayagraj Magh Mela authorities issue notice to Swami Avimukteshwaranand over 'Shankaracharya' claim