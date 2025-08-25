Hartalika Teej vrat 2025: What to do, what not to do, and how to keep the fast Hartalika Teej 2025 is a day of devotion to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Here’s a simple guide to vrat rules, puja rituals and how to keep the fast.



Hartalika Teej will be observed on 26 August 2025, which is the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. On this day, married women and young girls worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with full devotion, following sacred rituals and listening to the Teej Katha.

As per belief, observing this fast ensures the long life of one’s husband and brings blessings of marital happiness.

The festival holds special significance as it is believed that Goddess Parvati herself observed the first Hartalika Teej Vrat to be united with Lord Shiva. Since then, the tradition has continued, with married women keeping the fast for their husband’s well-being, and unmarried girls observing it to be blessed with an ideal life partner.

How Hartalika Teej Vrat is observed

Hartalika Teej is traditionally observed as a nirjala fast, which means that devotees refrain from consuming food and water. During the evening (Pradosh Kaal), idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are crafted from sand or clay and worshipped with complete rituals. Fruits, kheer (rice pudding) and halwa are offered as prasad.

Married women place items of suhag (symbols of marital bliss) in a special basket and offer them to Goddess Parvati, while Lord Shiva is offered a dhoti and angavastra.

After the puja, the suhag items are donated to a Brahmin couple following blessings from the mother-in-law.

Devotees also stay awake the entire night as jagran is considered highly auspicious. The fast is broken the next morning after sunrise with special prasad such as soaked gram, cucumber and halwa.

Rules of Hartalika Teej vrat

The fast begins at sunrise and continues till the next sunrise.

It is ideally observed as a nirjala vrat, with no intake of food or water.

Once started, this vrat should not be left midway according to tradition.

Night-long jagran (staying awake) holds special importance.

Both married women and unmarried girls can keep the fast.

Worship must be done with sand or clay idols of Shiva and Parvati.

Suhag items must be offered to Goddess Parvati and donated the next day.

Puja is performed in the morning and evening, but the evening rituals are considered most important.

Women are advised not to skip the fast even during menstruation; someone else can perform the puja on their behalf.

Pregnant women and those who are unwell are advised not to observe the fast without water; instead, they may consume fruits.

The idols prepared for worship should be immersed the following day after rituals.

Can water be consumed during Hartalika Teej?

Traditionally, water is not consumed during Hartalika Teej vrat. However, women who find it difficult to observe the nirjala fast may drink water after completing the evening puja.

Is fruit allowed in Hartalika Teej vrat?

No, the fast is strictly nirjala, so neither food nor water is permitted. If a complete nirjala fast is not possible, women are allowed to consume only water in exceptional cases.

Can tea or coffee be consumed?

Strictly speaking, tea and coffee are also prohibited, just like food and water. However, in some households, women drink tea or coffee after evening puja if they are unable to continue without it.

Can women sleep during the day?

Sleeping during the day is discouraged during any vrat, including Hartalika Teej. It is believed that daytime sleep reduces the spiritual benefits of the fast.

When can the fast be broken?

According to tradition, the fast is broken only after sunrise the following day. Women perform the final puja, apply sindoor to Goddess Parvati and then to themselves, and accept prasad of soaked gram, cucumber and halwa before ending the vrat. In some families, women may break the fast after the evening puja, depending on local customs.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious faith and local beliefs. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of any of these claims.)