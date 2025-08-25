Hartalika Teej mehndi designs 2025: Simple and special ideas for the festival Hartalika Teej 2025 is on August 26. Make the day more colourful with beautiful mehndi designs. From simple to special, here are ideas with photos.

New Delhi:

Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat: 05:56 am to 08:31 am (Duration – 2 hours 35 mins)

05:56 am to 08:31 am (Duration – 2 hours 35 mins) Tritiya Tithi Begins: 12:34 pm on August 25, 2025

12:34 pm on August 25, 2025 Tritiya Tithi Ends: 01:54 pm on August 26, 2025

This festival is all about devotion, colours and happiness. Women observe fasts, pray for the long life of their husbands, and celebrate with joy. One of the most loved traditions is applying mehndi, which adds beauty to the celebration and brings festive charm.

Hartalika Teej mehndi design

Mehndi is considered very special during Hartalika Teej. Women draw beautiful designs on their hands and feet as a mark of tradition. Popular patterns include flowers, leafy vines, peacock figures and simple mandalas. These designs look graceful with festive sarees and jewellery.

Mehndi designs for Hartalika Teej

There is no fixed rule for choosing mehndi designs. Some women prefer heavy bridal-style mehndi, while others go for light Arabic or simple diagonal designs. Both styles add elegance. You can also try mixing floral and jaali (net) patterns for a modern look.

Hartalika Teej mehndi design photo

Looking at photos always makes it easier to choose. For Hartalika Teej, you can try round mandalas, half-hand Arabic designs, or even creative back-hand styles. These photos will give you inspiration for both simple and special looks.

Hartalika Teej special mehndi design

Special mehndi designs are usually more detailed. They cover the palm, wrist and sometimes go up till the elbows. These patterns take more time but look stunning. They are perfect if you are attending community gatherings or want a bridal-style festive look.

Simple Hartalika Teej mehndi design

If you don’t have much time, simple designs are the best choice. A small flower in the middle of the palm, a single mandala, or Arabic lines on the side of the hand look elegant. These quick designs are easy to apply but still bring a festive vibe.

FAQs on Hartalika Teej Mehndi

Q. When is Hartalika Teej in 2025?

A. Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Q. What is the puja muhurat for Hartalika Teej 2025?

A. The Pratahkala Puja Muhurat is from 05:56 am to 08:31 am, lasting for 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Q. Why do women apply mehndi on Hartalika Teej?

A. Mehndi is seen as a symbol of love, prosperity, and tradition. It enhances beauty and is considered auspicious for Teej celebrations.

Q. Which mehndi designs are best for Hartalika Teej?

A. Floral, peacock, Arabic, mandala and bridal-style designs are most popular during this festival.

Hartalika Teej is a day of devotion and celebration. Mehndi makes the occasion even more colourful and joyful. Whether you choose heavy bridal patterns or simple quick designs, the happiness behind it is what truly matters.