Hartalika Teej 2025: Date, puja muhurat, vrat vidhi and samagri list Hartalika Teej 2025 falls on 26 August. Here’s the date, puja muhurat, vrat vidhi, and a complete puja samagri list to observe the festival with devotion.

New Delhi:

Hartalika Teej is one of the most important Teej festivals, especially observed by women in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with complete devotion and observe a strict fast.

In 2025, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on Tuesday, 26 August. Women observe this vrat by staying without food and water, listening to the Vrat Katha, and offering prayers during Pradosh Kaal for marital bliss and prosperity.

Hartalika Teej 2025 date and significance

Date: Tuesday, 26 August 2025

Tuesday, 26 August 2025 Tritiya Tithi Begins: 25 August, 12:34 PM

25 August, 12:34 PM Tritiya Tithi Ends: 26 August, 01:54 PM

Hartalika Teej holds special importance as it commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Married women observe the fast for the well-being and longevity of their husbands, while unmarried girls keep it to get an ideal life partner.

Hartalika Teej 2025 puja muhurat

Pratahkal Puja Muhurat: 05:56 AM to 08:31 AM

05:56 AM to 08:31 AM Duration: 2 Hours 35 Minutes

Devotees can also perform Shiv-Parvati puja during Pradosh Kaal for maximum benefits.

Hartalika Teej vrat rules and importance

The fast is observed nirjala (without food and water).

Women dress up in traditional attire, apply mehendi, and worship Goddess Parvati.

Listening to the Hartalika Teej Vrat Katha is an essential part of the ritual.

Married women pray for their husband’s long life and happiness.

Unmarried girls observe it with the wish of a good life partner.

Hartalika Teej puja vidhi (step by step)

Take a holy bath in the morning using amla powder and sesame.

Wear fresh traditional attire (preferably in red, green, or yellow).

Take a sankalp (pledge) to observe the vrat with devotion.

Begin with Lord Ganesh puja before starting the main rituals.

Worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with Shodashopachara puja.

Perform Anga puja for Goddess Parvati.

Offer bhog, prasad and suhaag items during the rituals.

Recite or listen to the Hartalika Teej Vrat Katha.

End the puja with aarti and prayers for family well-being.

Hartalika Teej 2025 puja samagri list

Idols for worship: Clay/sand idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesh

Clay/sand idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesh Suhaag & makeup items for Goddess Parvati: Red chunari, mehndi, sindoor, kumkum, bindi, bangles, alta, kajal, comb, toe rings, anklets

Red chunari, mehndi, sindoor, kumkum, bindi, bangles, alta, kajal, comb, toe rings, anklets General Puja materials: Roli, rice, turmeric, sandalwood, ghee lamp, incense sticks, camphor, cotton, mauli (sacred thread)

Roli, rice, turmeric, sandalwood, ghee lamp, incense sticks, camphor, cotton, mauli (sacred thread) Prasad items : Fruits (apples, bananas, mangoes), sweets, kheer, halwa, soaked gram, sattu flour

: Fruits (apples, bananas, mangoes), sweets, kheer, halwa, soaked gram, sattu flour Kalash & Abhishek materials: Kalash, coconut, durva grass, belpatra, tulsi leaves, shami leaves, gangajal

Kalash, coconut, durva grass, belpatra, tulsi leaves, shami leaves, gangajal Panchamrit ingredients: Milk, curd, honey, sugar, ghee

Milk, curd, honey, sugar, ghee Decoration materials: Banana leaves, flower garlands, betel leaves & nuts, raw turmeric, rice/wheat, a wooden stool

Hartalika Teej vrat katha and spiritual meaning

The Hartalika Teej vrat katha narrates how Goddess Parvati performed intense penance to win Lord Shiva as her husband. Pleased by her devotion, Lord Shiva accepted her. Since then, women observe this vrat for marital bliss, prosperity, and divine blessings.

Hartalika Teej 2025 will be observed on 26 August with great devotion across India. By following the correct puja muhurat, vrat vidhi, and puja samagri list, devotees can perform the rituals smoothly. May Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva bless all with happiness, prosperity, and marital bliss.

ALSO READ: Hartalika Teej 2025: Date, puja time and why it is the most important Teej