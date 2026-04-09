Can’t sleep? This simple mudra may help calm your mind

New Delhi:

Insomnia does not necessarily result from tiredness. In some cases, the mind doesn't stop working and continues chattering away. Thoughts start racing, restlessness ensues, and the person is unable to fall asleep.

The concept of sleep in yogic science isn’t limited to relaxation. It's a harmonious condition where the body, breathing, and the mind are in balance. When this harmony is lost, even a peaceful night seems impossible.

Garuda Mudra: The definition

Garuda Mudra is a type of gesture practised in Himalayan yoga to regulate inner energies and soothe the mind. According to ancient Indian literature, the garuda is a divine eagle symbolising power, awareness, and clarity.

How it helps with sleep and restlessness

“When the mind remains active, the body follows that activity. For sleep to happen, the system needs to shift to calmness and stability,” explains Grandmaster Akshar.

How Garuda Mudra helps:

It assists in the body's move towards this more tranquil state through:

The regulation of breath rate and heartbeat

The calming of mental activities

Balancing the energy flow within

This sets up the perfect scenario for natural sleep.

Restlessness explained

As per yoga philosophy, restlessness indicates that the body has not achieved a state of tranquillity.

Signs include:

Over-thinking

Inability to fall asleep

Night-time wakefulness

A feeling of being unsettled

This demonstrates excessive activity of the mind and nervous system.

How to practise Garuda Mudra

The practice is simple and doesn’t require much time:

Sit comfortably before bedtime

Interlock both hands

Hold them in front of your chest

Keep your spine straight

Close your eyes and focus inward

Practice for 5–10 minutes before sleeping.

“If sleep feels disturbed, even a few minutes of consistent practice can help the system settle,” says Grandmaster Akshar.

What happens when you practise regularly

Like most wellness practices, consistency matters more than intensity.

Through consistent practice, Garuda Mudra may assist you to:

Calm your scattered thoughts

Relieve any restlessness

Sleep better

Ease yourself into sleep

After some time, it will train both your mind and body to become still and calm. In some cases, the solution is not to do more but to slow down.

That is precisely what the Garuda Mudra does for you. And in a world that rarely pauses, that quiet shift can make all the difference.

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