Can’t sleep? This simple mudra may help calm your mind

Insomnia does not necessarily result from tiredness. In some cases, the mind doesn't stop working and continues chattering away. Thoughts start racing, restlessness ensues, and the person is unable to fall asleep.
The concept of sleep in yogic science isn’t limited to relaxation. It's a harmonious condition where the body, breathing, and the mind are in balance. When this harmony is lost, even a peaceful night seems impossible.
Garuda Mudra: The definition
Garuda Mudra is a type of gesture practised in Himalayan yoga to regulate inner energies and soothe the mind. According to ancient Indian literature, the garuda is a divine eagle symbolising power, awareness, and clarity.
How it helps with sleep and restlessness
“When the mind remains active, the body follows that activity. For sleep to happen, the system needs to shift to calmness and stability,” explains Grandmaster Akshar.
How Garuda Mudra helps:
It assists in the body's move towards this more tranquil state through:
- The regulation of breath rate and heartbeat
- The calming of mental activities
- Balancing the energy flow within
- This sets up the perfect scenario for natural sleep.
Restlessness explained
As per yoga philosophy, restlessness indicates that the body has not achieved a state of tranquillity.
Signs include:
- Over-thinking
- Inability to fall asleep
- Night-time wakefulness
- A feeling of being unsettled
This demonstrates excessive activity of the mind and nervous system.
How to practise Garuda Mudra
The practice is simple and doesn’t require much time:
- Sit comfortably before bedtime
- Interlock both hands
- Hold them in front of your chest
- Keep your spine straight
- Close your eyes and focus inward
Practice for 5–10 minutes before sleeping.
“If sleep feels disturbed, even a few minutes of consistent practice can help the system settle,” says Grandmaster Akshar.
What happens when you practise regularly
Like most wellness practices, consistency matters more than intensity.
Through consistent practice, Garuda Mudra may assist you to:
- Calm your scattered thoughts
- Relieve any restlessness
- Sleep better
- Ease yourself into sleep
After some time, it will train both your mind and body to become still and calm. In some cases, the solution is not to do more but to slow down.
That is precisely what the Garuda Mudra does for you. And in a world that rarely pauses, that quiet shift can make all the difference.
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