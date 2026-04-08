Char Dham Yatra 2026: When it begins, how to register online, and temple opening dates

New Delhi:

Every year, as summer starts setting in, something shifts in the mountains. The Char Dham Yatra begins, and with it, a steady flow of pilgrims heading towards Uttarakhand. For many, it is not just a trip. It is something they have planned for years.

In Hindu tradition, the Char Dham Yatra holds deep spiritual value. It covers four key pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand. Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. Together, they form what is known as the Char Dham.

When Char Dham Yatra 2026 begins

The yatra officially begins on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. In 2026, this falls on April 19.

On this day, the doors of Yamunotri and Gangotri temples will open for devotees. Kedarnath and Badrinath will follow a few days later, completing the full circuit.

Char Dham temple opening dates 2026

Here is how the schedule looks for this year:

Yamunotri Dham: Opens on April 19, 2026

Located in Uttarkashi district, this is the origin point of the Yamuna river

Gangotri Dham: Opens on April 19, 2026

Believed to be the place where the Ganga descended to Earth

Kedarnath Dham: Opens on April 22, 2026

Home to one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, where the Shivling is worshipped in a bull-like form

Badrinath Dham: Opens on April 23, 2026

Considered the sacred tapobhoomi of Lord Vishnu in his Nar-Narayan form

How to register online for Char Dham Yatra 2026

Registration is mandatory if you are planning to go. The process is fairly straightforward, but you need to follow each step properly.

Visit the official Uttarakhand Tourism website: registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in Create a new account using your name and mobile number Verify your number through OTP Log in and go to the dashboard Click on ‘Create/Manage Tour’ Select your travel dates and the dhams you want to visit Add details of all travellers including name, age, Aadhaar number, and upload photos Choose your preferred date and time slot based on availability Submit the form

Once done, you will receive a unique registration number along with a QR code-based yatra pass. Download it or take a printout. You will need it during the journey.

Important things to keep in mind before travelling

A few basic things can make a big difference during the yatra:

Carry your Aadhaar card and downloaded yatra pass at all times

Get a proper health check-up done before heading to high-altitude areas

Weather in the mountains can change quickly, so keep warm clothes and a raincoat with you

Why Char Dham Yatra holds importance

The Char Dham Yatra is not just about visiting temples. It is considered a spiritually significant journey in Hindu belief. Every year, lakhs of devotees undertake it, seeking blessings and a sense of inner clarity.

It is a mix of faith, endurance, and a bit of unpredictability. And that is part of what makes it what it is.

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