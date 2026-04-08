Buddha Purnima 2026: April 30 or May 1? Check exact date, muhurat timings and how it is celebrated

New Delhi:

Buddha Purnima comes around every year, but the meaning behind it tends to get a bit lost in the noise. It is not just another full moon date on the calendar. For many, it marks something much deeper. Quiet, reflective, and rooted in history.

In Sanatan Dharma and especially within Buddhism, this day holds serious significance. It is believed that Gautam Buddha was born on this very day, and also attained enlightenment on it. Same date. Which is why it carries that layered importance and is observed with a sense of calm celebration.

When is Buddha Purnima in 2026

In 2026, Buddha Purnima will be observed on May 1.

The full moon tithi begins on April 30, 2026 at 09:12 PM and ends on May 1, 2026 at 10:52 PM.

So the main observance falls on May 1, even though the tithi technically starts the night before.

Buddha Purnima 2026 muhurat timings

If you follow muhurat timings, here is how the day is laid out:

Brahma muhurat: 04:15 AM to 04:58 AM

Pratah sandhya: 04:36 AM to 05:41 AM

Abhijit muhurat: 11:52 AM to 12:45 PM

Vijay muhurat: 02:31 PM to 03:24 PM

Godhuli muhurat: 06:55 PM to 07:17 PM

Sayahna sandhya: 06:56 PM to 08:01 PM

Amrit kaal: 06:56 PM to 08:41 PM

Nishita muhurat: 11:57 PM to 12:39 AM, May 2

Some people follow these closely. Others keep it simple. Both are common.

What people do on Buddha Purnima

The day is usually observed in a calm, devotional way rather than anything loud or elaborate.

Lamps are lit at home

Houses are decorated with flowers

Religious texts of Buddhism are read or recited

The Bodhi tree is worshipped

Donations are made to those in need

Many people also travel to Bodh Gaya on this day, as it is one of the most important sites associated with Buddha.

Where Buddha Purnima is celebrated

While it is widely observed in India, the day is not limited to one country.

Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti or Vesak, is celebrated across several countries including Malaysia, China, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.

Different places have slightly different ways of marking the day, but the core idea remains the same. Reflection, compassion, and remembering the life and teachings of Buddha.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

ALSO READ: Parshuram Jayanti 2026: April 19 or 20? Know exact date, shubh muhurat and Tritiya Tithi timings