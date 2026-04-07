Parshuram Jayanti 2026: April 19 or 20? Know exact date, shubh muhurat and Tritiya Tithi timings

New Delhi:

Parshuram Jayanti is one of those festivals that quietly holds a lot of weight in Hindu tradition. It marks the birth of Lord Parshuram, believed to be the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Every year, it is observed on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, which itself is considered highly auspicious.

In 2026, Parshuram Jayanti will be celebrated on April 19. According to traditional beliefs, Lord Parshuram was born during the Pradosh Kaal, the evening twilight period. Because of this, that specific time window is seen as the most suitable for puja and rituals.

Parshuram Jayanti 2026 date and timings

Here are the key timings to note:

Date: April 19, 2026, Sunday

Tritiya Tithi begins: April 19, 2026 at 10:49 AM

Tritiya Tithi ends: April 20, 2026 at 07:27 AM

Auspicious muhurat for puja: 06:49 PM to 08:12 PM

This evening slot aligns with the believed birth time, which is why it holds more significance for worship.

How Parshuram Jayanti is observed

The day usually begins with a ritual bath. Taking a dip in the Ganga is considered especially sacred. If that is not possible, people often add a few drops of Gangajal to their bath water at home. It is believed to carry similar spiritual value.

After that, devotees perform puja dedicated to Lord Parshuram and Lord Vishnu. Charity also plays a role on this day. Donating food, clothes or money is seen as an important part of the observance.

It is also considered a favourable day to begin new work or ventures. In some places, processions are organised to mark the occasion. Simple, but meaningful.

Significance of Parshuram Jayanti

There is a belief that worshipping Lord Parshuram on this day helps remove life’s obstacles. It is also said to free a person from past sins.

Acts of charity and devotion are thought to bring blessings and positive outcomes. The day, overall, is seen as a chance to reset things a bit. Spiritually, at least.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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