Ekadashi in January 2026: Jaya Ekadashi date, vrat time and puja rules Jaya Ekadashi, the January Ekadashi of 2026, will be observed on January 29. Know the date, vrat time, puja vidhi, parana timing and fasting rules.

The Ekadashi that falls in the bright fortnight of the month of Magha is known as Jaya Ekadashi. Observing a fast on this Ekadashi is considered to be of special significance. It is said that those who worship Lord Vishnu with a sincere heart on this Ekadashi have all their troubles removed from their lives.

Simply chanting the name of Lord Vishnu on this day removes the fear of being reborn as a ghost or spirit. This Ekadashi fast brings happiness and prosperity in life and bestows the special blessings of both Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Let's tell you when the Jaya Ekadashi fast will be observed.

Jaya Ekadashi 2026 date and auspicious time

Jaya Ekadashi will be celebrated on January 29, 2026, a Thursday. The time for breaking the Ekadashi fast will be from 7:10 AM to 9:20 AM on January 30, 2026.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 04:35 PM on Jan 28, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 01:55 PM on Jan 29, 2026

Jaya Ekadashi puja vidhi

On the day of Jaya Ekadashi, wake up early in the morning, complete your daily chores, and then take a vow to observe the fast.

Then, place an idol of Lord Vishnu on a platform and worship him properly with incense, lamps, fruits, Panchamrit, etc.

Observe the fast throughout the day. Then, worship Lord Vishnu again in the evening.

The next morning, after worshipping the Lord, feed a poor person or a Brahmin and give them alms before breaking the fast.

The fast should be broken with sattvic food.

Jaya Ekadashi vrat parana time

The time for the end of Dwadashi on the day of breaking the fast is 11:09 AM.

What not to do during Jaya Ekadashi fast

On the day of Jaya Ekadashi, one should not eat chickpeas or things made from chickpea flour. Honey should also not be consumed on this day. One should also refrain from getting angry or lying on Jaya Ekadashi.

The Ekadashi fast is a beautiful way to align with your spiritual side.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.)

