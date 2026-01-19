Purnima in February 2026: Magh Purnima date, time and puja significance Magh Purnima, also known as Maghi Purnima, falls on February 1, 2026. Check Purnima date, tithi time, puja vidhi and the importance of Magh Snan.

Magh Purnima is also known as Maghi Purnima. Magh Snan is coming to an end today. Religious deeds such as charity and other good deeds performed on this day are said to quickly bear fruit. In addition, taking a bath in a sacred river on this day is thought to have particular importance.

It is said that any devotee who bathes in a holy river on Magh Purnima is freed from all sins. The scriptures also describe the Magh Purnima fast as extremely fruitful. Let us tell you when Magh Purnima is in 2026.

Magh Purnima 2026 Date and Time

Magh Purnima will be observed on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The moonrise time on the full moon day is 5:26 PM. The full moon date will begin at 5:52 AM on February 1, 2026, and end at 3:38 AM on February 2, 2026.

Magh Purnima Puja Vidhi

Lord Vishnu and the Moon are worshipped on Magh Purnima. According to Hindu religious beliefs, observing a fast on this full moon day frees a person from all his or her sins.

On this day, you should bathe in a holy river in the morning and offer prayers to your ancestors. If a river bath is not possible, bathe at home by mixing Ganga water into your bathwater.

After this, take a vow to fast and worship God as per the rituals.

After the resolution, first of all, install the Kalash and worship Lord Ganesha.

Then worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

After this, worship Lord Moon.

In the evening, offer water to the Moon God and worship him.

After this, recite the Purnima fast story.

If possible, do recite Satyanarayan Vrat Katha on this day.

