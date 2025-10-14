Choti Diwali, Badi Diwali and Bhai Dooj 2025: Dates, puja muhurat and significance Choti Diwali, Badi Diwali, and Bhai Dooj will be celebrated between October 19 and 23, 2025, marking the final days of the Diwali festival. Here are the exact dates, puja muhurat, and rituals that make each day special — from lighting diyas to celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters.

New Delhi:

For Hindus, Diwali is the most important holiday. This is because it is a five-day holiday that starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj, rather than a single-day celebration.

This year, Diwali begins on October 18th and concludes on October 23rd. Let us tell you the exact dates and auspicious times for Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Badi Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj this year.

Diwali 2025 Calendar: Five-Day Schedule

Dhanteras October 18, 2025, Saturday Choti Diwali October 19, 2025, Sunday Badi Diwali October 20, 2025, Monday Govardhan Puja October 22, 2025, Wednesday Bhai Dooj October 23, 2025, Thursday

Dhanteras 2025 Date and Auspicious Time

The festival of Dhanteras is celebrated on the first day of the great festival of Diwali. Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped on this day. It is believed that purchasing something auspicious on this day brings Lakshmi into the home. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 18, 2025, and the auspicious time for worship on this day will be from 7:39 to 8:25 pm.

Chhoti Diwali 2025 Date and Muhurat

The second day of the Diwali festival is known as Naraka Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali. Lord Krishna killed the demon Narakasura on this day. Therefore, this festival is considered a symbol of the victory of good over evil. People clean and purify their homes on this day. Worshipping Lord Hanuman is also considered to be of special importance. Many people also light lamps in the name of Yama on this day.

Badi Diwali 2025 Date and Lakshmi Puja Muhurat

The third day of the Diwali festival is known as Badi Diwali. This is the most important day of the festival. Lakshmi and Ganesha are worshipped on this day. This year, Badi Diwali will be celebrated on October 20, 2025. The auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja on this day will be from 7:08 pm to 8:18 pm.

Govardhan Puja 2025 Date and Time

Govardhan Puja is performed on the fourth day of the Diwali festival. On this day, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain to save people from the wrath of Indra. This festival celebrates gratitude for nature and food. This year, Govardhan Puja falls on October 22, 2025. The morning auspicious time for Govardhan Puja is from 6:26 to 8:42 AM, and the evening auspicious time is from 3:29 to 5:44 PM.

Bhai Dooj 2025 Date and Time

The fifth day of Diwali is dedicated to celebrating Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters wish their brothers a long and prosperous life by applying a tilak, a mark of affection, to their foreheads. The auspicious period to apply the tilak, a mark of attachment, to their brothers will be from 1:13 pm to 3:28 pm on October 23, 2025, which is Bhai Dooj this year.

