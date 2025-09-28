Diwali 2025 festival calendar: Dates, puja timings, rituals from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj Diwali 2025 will be celebrated from October 18 to 23. Here’s the complete 5-day festival calendar with puja muhurat, rituals and key timings.

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is one of the most awaited celebrations in India. The five-day festival is known for devotion, lights, decorations, sweets, and the spirit of togetherness. Families prepare their homes, light diyas, and worship Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and happiness.

In 2025, Diwali will be celebrated in October, beginning with Dhanteras on Saturday, October 18 and ending with Bhai Dooj on Wednesday, October 22. Each day has its own significance, puja muhurat, and traditions.

Here is the complete five-day Diwali 2025 calendar with dates and timings.

Dhanteras 2025 date, puja muhurat and rituals

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 07:39 PM to 08:25 PM (46 minutes)

07:39 PM to 08:25 PM (46 minutes) Pradosh Kaal: 05:59 PM to 08:25 PM

05:59 PM to 08:25 PM Vrishabha Kaal: 07:39 PM to 09:41 PM

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali. On this day, people clean their homes, decorate with rangoli, and light diyas to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. Buying gold, silver, or utensils is considered auspicious, symbolising prosperity and wealth.

Kali Chaudas / Naraka Chaturdashi 2025 date and timings

Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Sunday, October 19, 2025 Muhurat: 11:40 PM to 12:29 AM (Oct 20) (49 minutes)

11:40 PM to 12:29 AM (Oct 20) (49 minutes) Chaturdashi Tithi: Starts 01:51 PM (Oct 19) – Ends 03:44 PM (Oct 20)

This day, also known as Choti Diwali, symbolises the victory over evil forces. Lamps are lit in the evening, and rituals are performed for protection, health, and inner strength. In many households, it is observed with simple prayers and lighting of diyas.

Diwali 2025 date: Lakshmi Puja muhurat, amavasya tithi and rituals

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Monday, October 20, 2025 Pradosh Kaal: 05:58 PM to 08:25 PM

05:58 PM to 08:25 PM Vrishabha Kaal: 07:31 PM to 09:33 PM

07:31 PM to 09:33 PM Amavasya Tithi: Begins 03:44 PM (Oct 20) – Ends 05:54 PM (Oct 21)

Lakshmi Puja is the most important day of Diwali. Devotees light diyas and candles, worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, and pray for wealth, prosperity, and happiness. Homes glow with lights, sweets are exchanged, and fireworks are a part of the evening celebrations.

Govardhan Puja 2025 date, puja timings and significance

Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 Morning Muhurat: 06:11 AM to 08:32 AM

06:11 AM to 08:32 AM Evening Muhurat: 03:36 PM to 05:57 PM

Govardhan Puja is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who lifted Govardhan Hill to protect villagers from heavy rains. On this day, devotees prepare Annakut, a large offering of food, and perform puja as a gesture of gratitude.

Bhai Dooj 2025 date, aparahna muhurat and traditions

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Aparahna Muhurat: 01:14 PM to 03:35 PM

Bhai Dooj marks the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters pray for their brothers’ long life and happiness, while brothers give gifts in return. The festival is similar to Raksha Bandhan but celebrated during Diwali.

Diwali 2025 5-day calendar at a glance

Day Festival Date Key Timings / Details Day 1 Dhanteras Saturday, October 18, 2025 Puja Muhurat: 07:39 PM – 08:25 PM Day 2 Kali Chaudas / Naraka Chaturdashi Sunday, October 19, 2025 Muhurat: 11:40 PM – 12:29 AM (Oct 19-20) Day 3 Lakshmi Puja / Diwali Monday, October 20, 2025 Pradosh Kaal - 05:58 PM to 08:25 PM Vrishabha Kaal - 07:31 PM to 09:33 PM Day 4 Govardhan Puja Tuesday, October 21, 2025 Morning: 06:11 AM – 08:32 AM Evening: 03:36 PM – 05:57 PM Day 5 Bhai Dooj / Yama Dwitiya Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Aparahna: 01:14 PM – 03:35 PM