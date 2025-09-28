Diwali 2025 festival calendar: Dates, puja timings, rituals from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is one of the most awaited celebrations in India. The five-day festival is known for devotion, lights, decorations, sweets, and the spirit of togetherness. Families prepare their homes, light diyas, and worship Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and happiness.
In 2025, Diwali will be celebrated in October, beginning with Dhanteras on Saturday, October 18 and ending with Bhai Dooj on Wednesday, October 22. Each day has its own significance, puja muhurat, and traditions.
Here is the complete five-day Diwali 2025 calendar with dates and timings.
Dhanteras 2025 date, puja muhurat and rituals
- Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 07:39 PM to 08:25 PM (46 minutes)
- Pradosh Kaal: 05:59 PM to 08:25 PM
- Vrishabha Kaal: 07:39 PM to 09:41 PM
Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali. On this day, people clean their homes, decorate with rangoli, and light diyas to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. Buying gold, silver, or utensils is considered auspicious, symbolising prosperity and wealth.
Kali Chaudas / Naraka Chaturdashi 2025 date and timings
- Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025
- Muhurat: 11:40 PM to 12:29 AM (Oct 20) (49 minutes)
- Chaturdashi Tithi: Starts 01:51 PM (Oct 19) – Ends 03:44 PM (Oct 20)
This day, also known as Choti Diwali, symbolises the victory over evil forces. Lamps are lit in the evening, and rituals are performed for protection, health, and inner strength. In many households, it is observed with simple prayers and lighting of diyas.
Diwali 2025 date: Lakshmi Puja muhurat, amavasya tithi and rituals
- Date: Monday, October 20, 2025
- Pradosh Kaal: 05:58 PM to 08:25 PM
- Vrishabha Kaal: 07:31 PM to 09:33 PM
- Amavasya Tithi: Begins 03:44 PM (Oct 20) – Ends 05:54 PM (Oct 21)
Lakshmi Puja is the most important day of Diwali. Devotees light diyas and candles, worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, and pray for wealth, prosperity, and happiness. Homes glow with lights, sweets are exchanged, and fireworks are a part of the evening celebrations.
Govardhan Puja 2025 date, puja timings and significance
- Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
- Morning Muhurat: 06:11 AM to 08:32 AM
- Evening Muhurat: 03:36 PM to 05:57 PM
Govardhan Puja is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who lifted Govardhan Hill to protect villagers from heavy rains. On this day, devotees prepare Annakut, a large offering of food, and perform puja as a gesture of gratitude.
Bhai Dooj 2025 date, aparahna muhurat and traditions
- Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
- Aparahna Muhurat: 01:14 PM to 03:35 PM
Bhai Dooj marks the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters pray for their brothers’ long life and happiness, while brothers give gifts in return. The festival is similar to Raksha Bandhan but celebrated during Diwali.
Diwali 2025 5-day calendar at a glance
|Day
|Festival
|Date
|Key Timings / Details
|Day 1
|Dhanteras
|Saturday, October 18, 2025
|Puja Muhurat: 07:39 PM – 08:25 PM
|Day 2
|Kali Chaudas / Naraka Chaturdashi
|Sunday, October 19, 2025
|Muhurat: 11:40 PM – 12:29 AM (Oct 19-20)
|Day 3
|Lakshmi Puja / Diwali
|Monday, October 20, 2025
|
Pradosh Kaal - 05:58 PM to 08:25 PM
Vrishabha Kaal - 07:31 PM to 09:33 PM
|Day 4
|Govardhan Puja
|Tuesday, October 21, 2025
|Morning: 06:11 AM – 08:32 AM
Evening: 03:36 PM – 05:57 PM
|Day 5
|Bhai Dooj / Yama Dwitiya
|Wednesday, October 22, 2025
|Aparahna: 01:14 PM – 03:35 PM
If you wish to keep the Diwali 2025 schedule handy, you can download it .
Diwali 2025 will be celebrated from October 18 to 22, with each day holding deep cultural and spiritual significance. From Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, the five-day festival is a reminder of light’s victory over darkness and the joy of family togetherness. Mark these dates, follow the puja muhurat, and celebrate Diwali with devotion and happiness.
