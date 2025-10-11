Diwali 2025: When is it, October 20 or 21? Know correct date, puja muhurat and rituals If you are also confused about the exact date of Diwali, whether it falls on October 20 or 21. Find out when the festival of lights will be celebrated this year. Also, know about the auspicious time for performing the Lakshmi Puja.

Diwali, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, is just around the corner, and like every year, there's some confusion about the exact date of the festival; people are confused whether it falls on October 20 or 21, 2025.

During this festival, families across India and around the world prepare for Lakshmi Puja, lighting earthen lamps (diyas), bursting fireworks, and celebrating with sweets and gifts. It commemorates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

Diwali date 2025

For the unversed, Diwali is celebrated on Amavasya of the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartika. According to Drik Panchang, this time, the Amavasya Tithi begins on October 20 at 3:44 PM and ends on October 21 at 5:54 PM, so the festival will be celebrated on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Check the detailed timeline here:

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Monday, October 20, 2025 Pradosh Kaal: 5:58 PM to 8:25 PM

5:58 PM to 8:25 PM Vrishabha Kaal: 7:31 PM to 9:33 PM

7:31 PM to 9:33 PM Amavasya Tithi: Begins 3:44 PM (Oct 20) – Ends 5:54 PM (Oct 21)

Diwali puja muhurat 2025

Generally, there are two puja kaals: Pradosh Kaal, the time just after sunset, and Vrishabha Lagna, which overlaps with it. During these times, people offer prayers and worship Goddess Lakshmi. Astrologers often point to Pradosh Kaal, the time just after sunset, as the moment when the evening feels steady and divine. When Vrishabha Lagna overlaps with it, the hour becomes especially still.

Rituals for Diwali puja in 2025

Goddess Lakshmi, a goddess of wealth and prosperity, is worshipped on Diwali. It is believed that a clean and well-lit home will attract the benefits of Goddess Lakshmi for the following year. Here's a look at the Diwali puja rituals that are observed on the day of the festival.

Lakshmi Puja: Worshipping Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, is the main ritual to guarantee prosperity and good fortune.

Worshipping Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, is the main ritual to guarantee prosperity and good fortune. Prayers: Evening prayers and aartis are common during the auspicious Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal hours.

