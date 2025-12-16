Amavasya in December 2025: Date, muhurat, Paush Amavasya significance and rituals Paush Amavasya in December 2025 will be observed on December 19. Here’s the date, tithi timing, muhurat and why this new moon day is spiritually important.

New Delhi:

In Hindu tradition, the new moon day holds deep spiritual importance, especially when it occurs in the sacred month of Paush. Paush Amavasya is devoted to ancestors, and acts such as holy bathing, charity, prayer and mantra chanting are believed to carry special merit on this day.

Religious belief holds that ancestors visit the earthly realm on Amavasya, and when they are honoured with sincerity, they bless their families with peace, prosperity and well-being. This is why the auspicious yogas and muhurta associated with Paush Amavasya are considered especially meaningful.

Paush Amavasya date in 2025

According to the Hindu calendar, Paush Amavasya will fall on Friday, December 19, 2025. The Amavasya tithi will start at 4:59 am on December 19, 2025 and end at 7:12 am on December 20, 2025. As per the rule of Udaya Tithi, all rituals like tarpan, ancestor worship, holy bathing, and charity should be done on December 19, 2025.

This Paush Amavasya is marked by several auspicious planetary alignments, making it particularly favourable from a spiritual perspective. Amavasya itself is considered ideal for Shraddha and ancestral rituals. Astrologically, the presence of the Sun and Moon in the same zodiac sign forms the basis of Amavasya, a time associated with inner cleansing, reflection and devotion towards one’s ancestors.

It is believed that rituals performed with faith on this day bring satisfaction to the ancestors, who in turn shower blessings upon their descendants. The observance of Paush Amavasya on a Friday further enhances its importance, as the day is linked with Goddess Lakshmi. Acts of charity and selfless service performed on Fridays are traditionally associated with financial stability, harmony and abundance.

Auspicious timings on Paush Amavasya 2025

Take a look at the auspicious timings on Paush Amavasya that will make religious observances more rewarding:

Brahma Muhurta: 5:19 am to 6:14 am

Considered ideal for bathing, meditation, mantra chanting and prayer.

Amrit Kaal: 9:43 am to 11:01 am

Activities undertaken during this period are believed to yield positive results.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:58 am to 12:39 pm

Regarded as universally auspicious for spiritual practices.

Rahu Kaal: 11:01 am to 12:18 pm

Auspicious activities are traditionally avoided during this time.

Paush Amavasya offers a great opportunity to honour one’s roots, and seek balance through devotion, charity and reflection.

(Disclaimer: The information presented here is based on religious beliefs and folklore. It has no scientific basis. India TV does not independently verify or guarantee the accuracy of these claims.)

