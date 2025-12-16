Pradosh Vrat in December 2025: Is it on Dec 16 or 17? Date, time and puja vidhi The final Pradosh Vrat of 2025 will be observed on Wednesday, December 17. Here’s the Budh Pradosh timings, tithi details and simple puja method.

Many devotees are a little confused about the date of the final Pradosh Vrat of 2025. Is it on December 16 or December 17? The correct date is Wednesday, December 17, 2025. This Pradosh falls on a Wednesday, which is why it is called the Budh Pradosh Vrat.

Pradosh Vrat is observed on the Trayodashi tithi of both the Krishna Paksha and the Shukla Paksha every month. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva during Pradosh Kaal, the evening period that is considered especially auspicious. According to the Puranas, anyone who visits or worships Lord Shiva with devotion during the first part of the night on Trayodashi is believed to find relief from long-standing problems.

Here are the important timings and the simple method of worship for Budh Pradosh Vrat.

Pradosh Vrat timings on December 17, 2025

Pradosh Puja Muhurat: 5:27 pm to 8:11 pm

Trayodashi Tithi begins: 16 December 2025 at 11:57 pm

Trayodashi Tithi ends: 18 December 2025 at 2:32 am

Budh Pradosh Vrat puja method and rituals

On the day of Pradosh Vrat, devotees should wake up early, complete their daily routines, and take a vow to observe the fast. The fast is observed throughout the day with discipline and devotion.

In the evening, during the first quarter of Pradosh Kaal, take a bath again and wear clean, white clothes. Choose a quiet spot in the north-east direction of the house for the puja.

Clean the area using Ganga jal or clean water. Traditionally, a small pavilion is prepared using cow dung, though this step may be adapted according to convenience.

A lotus is made using five colours within the pavilion. If this is not possible, a ready-made lotus design can also be used.

Place an idol or picture of Lord Shiva at the centre. Sit on a Kusha Aasan, facing the north-east direction, and begin the worship.

While offering flowers, fruits, and other items, chant “Om Namah Shivaya” with each offering.

After the puja, listen to the Budh Pradosh Vrat katha.

Conclude the ritual with aarti, offer bhog to Lord Shiva, and then distribute the prasad among family members.

This final Pradosh Vrat of the year is a great opportunity for devotees to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings.