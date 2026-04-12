Adhik Maas 2026: Dates, significance and the essential dos and don’ts

New Delhi:

Every few years, the Hindu calendar quietly adds a bonus chapter, and 2026 is one of those rare years. Known as Adhik Maas, this extra lunar month helps align the lunar calendar with the solar year. It’s also called Mal Maas or Purushottam Maas, and it carries deep spiritual weight rather than celebratory flair.

This year, Adhik Maas falls in the Jyeshtha month, bringing with it a period focused on reflection, devotion, and restraint. Here’s a clear, reader-friendly guide to what it means, when it begins, and how to navigate it.

What is Adhik Maas, and why does it happen?

Adhik Maas is essentially a calendar correction. The lunar year is about 11 days shorter than the solar year, so every three years or so, an extra month is inserted to balance the gap.

Rather than being treated like a festive addition, this month is considered spiritually potent. In Hindu belief systems, it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, particularly in his Purushottam form, symbolising the supreme being.

When does Adhik Maas begin in 2026?

In 2026, Adhik Maas will begin on 17 May (Sunday) and conclude on 15 June.

In contrast to the last event, which occurred in the Shravan month, this instance coincides with the Jyeshtha month, thereby affecting the pace of rituals and traditions.

It is generally thought that all actions done during this month have tenfold value, which makes it a perfect moment for any spiritual practice.

What to do during Adhik Maas

This is less about outward celebration and more about mindful living. The focus is on simplicity, devotion, and giving.

Charity and acts of giving

Contributing necessities such as food and clothes is particularly significant during this time. The focus is on doing good deeds discreetly and from one’s heart.

Light a diya

Offering light (deep daan) is believed to bring spiritual clarity and peace.

Chant and reflect

Regular chanting—especially “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya”—is encouraged throughout the month as a way to stay centred.

Listen to sacred texts

Listening to or reciting religious texts like the Srimad Bhagavatam is deemed very fortunate.

Take a holy dip

Bathing in sacred rivers like the Ganga or other holy water bodies is believed to purify the mind and soul.

What to avoid during Adhik Maas

If the rest of the year is about action, this month leans towards pause. Traditionally, several major life decisions are put on hold.

Avoid new beginnings

Commencing a fresh career, starting a business, or venturing into something new is usually considered unlucky.

Avoid marriage and engagement

Lucky events such as getting married or becoming engaged are delayed.

Avoid important rites

It includes housewarming, establishing a foundation, or buying real estate.

Avoid religious rites

It includes religious practices such as mundan and janeu.

Avoid major transactions

Transactions such as investment and buying/selling real estate are inauspicious at this time.

Do not start or complete fasting

Beginning a fast or completing a fast (udyapan) is not considered lucky.

A quieter, more reflective month

Adhik Maas isn’t about missing out; it’s about slowing down with purpose. Think of it as a spiritual reset: fewer external milestones, more internal clarity.

In a world that rarely pauses, this month gently insists that you do.

(Disclaimer: This information is based on religious beliefs and traditional practices. Interpretations may vary across regions and communities.)

Also read: Akshaya Tritiya Daan 2026: What each zodiac sign should donate for prosperity and blessings