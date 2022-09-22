World Rose Day 2022: History, significance, facts and quotes to share with your loved ones

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CAREALOT.MY World cancer day 2022

World Rose Day 2022: Each year, September 22 is dedicated to cancer patients and the people who take care of them. This day is specially celebrated in remembrance of a 12-year-old Canadian cancer victim Melinda Rose who dedicated the last 6 months of her life to bringing happiness and hope to the cancer patients around her. She died in 1996.

History and Significance of World Rose Day

As this day is dedicated to Melinda Rose, the name ‘World Rose Day’ is inspired by her last name. The young girl suffered from Askin’s Tumour which is a rare form of blood cancer. In this type of cancer, the survival rate is very less.

Her determination and willpower to bring joy and happiness to every cancer patient and their caregivers only kept her living for almost 6 months, which is believed to be a miracle. Even doctors were surprised to see her joyful nature. Not only this, she used to write inspiring letters, and emails and recite poems to cancer patients.

How World Rose Day is celebrated

This day is celebrated with cancer patients by showing them positive gestures, along with offering them roses and other gift items to ease their pain. Some people like to treat patients with lovely messages, quotes, poems-and-songs recitation, dance performances etc. The main idea and purpose behind this are to show them that they are not alone in fighting this deadly disease. Doctors launch awareness programmes on the occasion to benefit cancer patients.

How you can celebrate World Rose Day 2022:

You can mark the day by talking to and meeting cancer patients and helping them ease their pain. You can also gift them something that can brighten their day. apart from this, you can also take part in cancer awareness campaigns and make others aware of cancer and how to cure it.

Quotes on World Rose Day:

“The wish for healing has always been half of health” - Lucius Annaeus Seneca

“The only way to make sense of change is to plunge into it. flow with it and join the dance.” - Alan Watts

“Once you choose hope, anything’s possible.” - Christopher Reeve

“Cancer changes your life, often for the better. You learn what’s important, you learn to prioritize, and you learn not to waste your time. You tell people you love them” - Joel Siegel

“You can be a victim of cancer, or a survivor of cancer. It’s a mindset.” - Dave Pelzer

“The human spirit is stronger than anything that can happen to it.” - C.C. Scott

