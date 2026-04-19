Working out in the heat? Here’s when it becomes dangerous

New Delhi:

Summer exercise may seem to be an effective one since you will sweat a lot and exert yourself intensely. However, under the influence of heat, the body reacts in a certain way that goes beyond the limits.

An intensive training routine may become dangerous without your notice.

What heat does to your body during exercise

During exercise, the body automatically heats up. In order to regulate its body temperature, it starts sweating and sends blood closer to the skin, resulting in fluid and mineral loss that makes one feel tired, dizzy, and fatigued.

According to Dr Pooja Pillai, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, “With increasing dehydration, the body’s ability to maintain its temperature drops, resulting in headaches, muscle cramps, vomiting, and an increased heart rate.”

When it turns dangerous

There’s a point where it stops being just fatigue. If dehydration continues, it can lead to heat exhaustion, where the body feels extremely weak. In more severe cases, it can progress to heatstroke, where body temperature rises dangerously and can affect the brain and organs. “The situation becomes life-threatening when sweating stops, confusion begins, or body temperature rises significantly,” Dr Pillai warns.

Early warning signs people ignore

The tricky part is that early signs often feel normal. Tiredness, heavy sweating, thirst, and slight dizziness are easy to dismiss. But these can be the body’s first signals that it is struggling. Other symptoms include headaches, nausea, irritability, difficulty concentrating, and an increased heart rate.

These symptoms should not be ignored since they may develop into fainting or collapsing.

Who should be extra cautious?

Not all individuals are equally susceptible to heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Older individuals, children, those who have heart problems, and diabetics are more likely to suffer from heat strokes or exhaustion. Individuals who have dehydration, lack exercise, or are taking certain drugs must be careful about their workout activities. Even athletes might get affected by heat exhaustion and heat stroke while doing strenuous activities in hot and humid conditions.

What are the precautions one can take while exercising in summer?

The objective here is not to refrain from exercising but to adapt to the conditions. Hydration is key. Drink water regularly, even if you’re not thirsty. If you’re sweating heavily, include drinks that help replace lost salts. Wear light, breathable clothing and take breaks when needed. “Start slowly and increase intensity gradually to help the body adjust to heat,” Dr Pillai advises.

Working out in summer isn’t the problem. Ignoring what your body is telling you is. Because sometimes, pushing through a workout is not discipline. It’s a warning sign you shouldn’t ignore.

Also read: Postpartum weight loss: Mumbai mom drops 13 kg in 10 weeks without workout, credits this simple daily drink