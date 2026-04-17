Postpartum weight loss: Mumbai mom drops 13 kg in 10 weeks without workout, credits this simple daily drink

New Delhi:

Weight loss stories are everywhere right now. Scroll a bit and you will find dozens. But the ones that actually stay with you are not the “perfect” ones. They are the messy, honest ones. The ones that talk about real bodies and real timelines.

That is especially true after postpartum. It is not just about weight. Your body feels unfamiliar, energy dips, confidence takes a hit. Getting back to yourself is rarely quick. It is slow, emotional, and very personal.

Surabhi Pisal’s postpartum weight-loss journey

Content creator Surabhi Pisal recently shared her experience on Instagram, where she said she lost 13 kilos in 10 weeks. No workouts involved. Just small, consistent changes that fit into her daily routine.

In her first post, she spoke about how things felt after postpartum. “My body didn’t feel like mine anymore,” she wrote, describing bloating, weight gain, and low confidence. That is where she started with one simple habit. Apple cider vinegar. According to her, it helped with digestion, reduced inflammation, and kept cravings in check. Over time, she noticed changes. Not just on the scale, but in how her clothes fit and how she felt mentally.

What she included in her routine

In what she called Part 2 of her journey, Surabhi Pisal shared the things that supported her transformation. At the time of writing, that part has been deleted. Still, she had explained that her focus was not just weight loss, but overall health. Better stamina, stronger immunity, clearer thinking.

Here is what she included:

Black seed oil on an empty stomach. She said it helped boost metabolism, manage blood sugar levels, and reduce inflammation.

Bulletproof coffee, which is black coffee mixed with coconut oil. This gave her energy and helped control cravings. The fats from coconut oil also supported fat burning.

Elderberry powder, taken with yogurt. This was for immunity, digestion, and adding antioxidants.

Focus on overall health, not just weight loss

She also made it clear that weight loss was not the main goal. It happened along the way. As she put it, weight loss “just happened along the way” when she started focusing on feeling better overall.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice. Always consult an expert before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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