Winter Hydration: Why fluid intake is crucial for urological health Winter often reduces our natural thirst, leading to silent dehydration that can harm kidney and bladder function. Proper hydration is essential to prevent UTIs, kidney stones, and overall urological discomfort during the colder months.

Dehydration is common when winter sets in the country. The cold and dry winter months tend to impact the kidneys and urinary health. Here’s why hydration is vital and how to keep your fluid levels balanced during the season. So, make sure to stay hydrated during the winter season.

When winter arrives, people are often happy, but they naturally drink less water because they don’t feel as thirsty. However, India’s dry winter air and lower humidity levels can lead to dehydration, which affects not just your skin but also your kidneys and urinary system.

Yes, the harsh winter can give a tough time to you as many people may experience urological problems. Hydration is key to preventing urinary tract infections (UTIs) and kidney stones by eliminating toxins from the body. So, don’t ignore the hydration factor. Many people are uncomfortable during winter as they feel drinking too much water causes constant washroom trips. But avoiding drinking water is much more harmful for the urological health. Understand how winter leads to dehydration.

Dehydration during colder months

According to Dr Santosh Palkar, Consultant Urologist, Zen Annexe, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai, as winter begins, the body’s thirst response tends to decrease; one may not feel like drinking water, and this is very common. At the same time, your body continues to lose fluids through breathing and even urination.

Moreover, in winter, the majority of people tend to replace water with tea, coffee, or soup, which may offer warmth but don’t always provide enough hydration. As a result, urine becomes more concentrated, putting extra strain on the kidneys and creating a favourable environment for bacteria and crystal formation. Thus, problems of kidney stones are rampant in people of all age groups during winter.

Signs of dehydration in winter

Dark yellow urine or strong odour

Fatigue or low energy

Dry mouth and chapped lips

Headaches or dizziness

Reduced urine output or infrequent urination

Burning sensation while urinating

These signs should be reported to the doctor without any further delay for an appropriate diagnosis of the underlying problem and timely intervention.

Sip water throughout the day, even when you’re not thirsty. Opt for hydrating food such as oranges, cucumbers, and spinach. Cut down on alcohol, caffeine, and cold drinks as they can irritate the bladder; it is better to start your day with a glass of water only. Drink at least 2-3 litres of water on a daily basis and monitor the water intake.

By making a conscious effort to drink enough water and eat hydrating foods, you can support kidney function, prevent infections, and stay in peak health during the interseason.

