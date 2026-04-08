Why cutting down on salt is so hard, and what can actually work

New Delhi:

We all know we should be eating less salt. It is associated with hypertension, cardiovascular problems, and chronic health complications. However, the majority of individuals find it difficult to maintain a low-sodium diet for more than a couple of days.

So what’s getting in the way? The answer isn’t just about awareness, it’s about habit, taste and how we experience food.

Why knowledge alone doesn’t change habits

“Behaviour change is driven more by sensory experience and habit than by information alone,” says Dr Hrudananda Mallick, MD, PhD, Former Professor, Department of Physiology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. In India, food is deeply emotional and routine-driven. Over time, people develop a certain “salt threshold”, a level of saltiness their palate expects. Anything below that feels bland, even if it’s healthier.

That’s where most diets fail. Not because people don’t know better, but because the food stops feeling satisfying.

The real problem: Taste vs health

A lot of sodium reduction advice focuses on what to cut out, not what to add back. “When taste is compromised, adherence drops,” explains Dr Mallick. This is where the idea of umami becomes important. Naturally found in foods like tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese, umami enhances overall flavour without relying heavily on salt.

It doesn’t replace salt entirely, but it helps food taste fuller and more balanced.

Can MSG help reduce salt intake?

There’s growing conversation around using glutamates, including monosodium glutamate (MSG), to maintain flavour while reducing sodium. “MSG contains about 70 per cent less sodium than table salt and can help retain taste when used with reduced salt,” says Dr Jamuna Prakash, food consultant and former professor at the University of Mysore.

Used in small amounts, it can lower overall sodium intake without making food feel bland. Research also suggests that combining salt with MSG can reduce sodium levels by up to 22–32 per cent in common Indian dishes while maintaining taste.

Small changes that actually work

Instead of drastic cuts, experts suggest gradual, practical shifts:

Slowly reducing salt so the palate adapts over time

Using spices, herbs and sour ingredients to build flavour

Cooking methods like roasting and fermentation to enhance taste

Improving food habits at home, especially for children

“The goal is not to change cuisine, but to refine how flavour is built,” says Dr Jamuna Prakash.

The shift we actually need

What experts are really suggesting is a mindset change. Not “less salt”, but “better taste”. Because people are far more likely to stick to healthier habits when food still feels enjoyable, familiar and satisfying. Reducing sodium isn’t just a health decision, it’s a behavioural one.

Until healthier food also delivers on taste, most changes won’t last. But with small, consistent tweaks, it’s possible to strike a balance between flavour and well-being.

Also read: Why adding hazelnuts to your diet can boost heart, brain and energy