Why adding hazelnuts to your diet can boost heart, brain and energy

New Delhi:

There’s a reason more nutrition conversations are shifting towards small, consistent habits rather than extreme diets. Because often, it’s the simplest additions to your plate that create the biggest long-term impact.

And right now, one such quiet contender is the hazelnut. Small, rich, and surprisingly powerful, it’s emerging as an easy way to support everything from heart health to energy levels, without overhauling your entire routine.

Why hazelnuts are more than just a snack

“Hazelnuts are deceptively small, but packed with benefits that go far beyond their sweet-tooth image,” explains Kavita Devgan, Dietician and Holistic Health Counsellor. A single 30-gram serving, roughly a handful, delivers a mix of healthy fats, protein, fibre, vitamin E, B vitamins and key minerals like calcium, iron and magnesium.

In a diet where nutrient gaps are increasingly common, that’s a lot of value in a very small portion.

A natural boost for heart health

Modern lifestyles have made heart health a growing concern, and this is where hazelnuts quietly step in. Rich in mono-unsaturated fats, they help reduce LDL (bad cholesterol) while supporting HDL (good cholesterol). “These fats also play a role in stabilising blood sugar and supporting normal blood clotting,” notes Devgan.

Their high oleic acid content, nearly 70 per cent of their fat profile, also helps reduce inflammation, a key driver behind heart disease and other chronic conditions.

Supporting blood pressure and circulation

With stress and hypertension rising, especially in urban lifestyles, the body needs steady support. These nuts already have magnesium, potassium, and L-arginine that aid in dilating blood vessels, improving circulation, and ultimately helping regulate blood pressure without having to alter your diet much.

Improved energy and metabolism

Have you ever felt inexplicable drops in energy levels, followed by frequent feelings of hunger? Your blood sugar might be unstable. With hazelnuts’ dietary fibre content, fatty acids, and low glycaemic load, they work to regulate your blood sugar and increase your insulin sensitivity, providing a steady supply of energy.

The silent influence of hazelnuts on your brain

One of the benefits provided by hazelnuts that is often ignored is the presence of folate in large quantities. Folate decreases the level of homocysteine, which is known to increase the chances of having strokes and other heart disorders, as well as enhancing brain function and mood.

In today’s world, where cloudy thinking and mood swings seem almost normal, it becomes even more important.

Benefits for digestion and bone strength

In addition to enhancing digestion, due to the presence of fiber and polyphenols in hazelnuts, they also help build strong bones due to minerals such as calcium and magnesium. These are the kind of long-term benefits that often go unnoticed, until they don’t.

The best part? Hazelnuts don’t demand effort. They slip easily into breakfasts, smoothies, desserts, or can simply be eaten on their own. No complicated prep, no strict rules. And that’s what makes them powerful because real wellness doesn’t come from dramatic changes.

Also read: Kheera vs Kakdi: Which hydrates your body better in summer?