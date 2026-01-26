Why anxiety and depression are rising rapidly among Gen Z, expert explains Experts explain why Gen Z is increasingly struggling with anxiety and depression. From social media pressure to career uncertainty and burnout, know the key reasons behind the rising mental health crisis among today’s youth.

New Delhi:

Who are Gen Z? Generation Z, commonly known as Gen Z, are individuals born roughly between the years 1997 and 2012. They represent the growing youth of today. They are the first generation to grow up entirely in the digital age, surrounded by smartphones, social media and instant access to information through the internet and the World Wide Web. Gen Z are known for being tech-savvy, socially aware and vocal about issues such as mental health, identity and social justice.

At the same time, they face unique challenges including constant online comparison, information overload and rising psychological issues like stress and depression. These experiences have shaped their worldview, values, communication style and approach to life and work. So, Gen Z are the most connected, informed and socially aware generation in the history of mankind until now. But they are also known to experience severe psychological conditions like anxiety, stress and depression.

Most common issue

According to HaPPPy AiR-Atman in Ravi, Happiness Ambassador, panic attacks are most common amongst individuals of this generation. Despite so much information, access to technology and opportunities for success and achievement, inner peace seems elusive to this generation. Gen Z are a classic case of being too much connected outwardly but completely disconnected inwardly, from their Self, from their Purpose in life and ultimately, peace. Why is it so? Let’s discuss.

Seven monsters created by their restless monkey mind

Gen Z are controlled by their minds and lacks inner stillness. Anxiety, depression, worry, stress, regret, shame and guilt are the seven monsters created by our restless monkey mind. The mind is our biggest enemy. Though it does not have any physical existence, the mind appears with a bunch of negative thoughts and disappears when we can get rid of the constantly bombarding thoughts. Thus, giving the restless, monkey mind full rein over life leads to constant psychological issues among the youth.

What leads to mental agony

An Ego-driven life, full of comparison and the constant illusion of perfection, leads to mental agony. The ego is a creation of the mind. The mind is a rascal, and it creates an illusion of identity amongst us. The mind creates the ego that says, ‘I, me and mine.’ This ego leads one to experience the agony of jealousy, envy, hatred, revenge, greed, pride, selfishness and anger.

Comparison strengthens the ego, which thrives on being ‘more’ or ‘less’. The ego can never be satisfied. It constantly demands validation. This creates chronic stress, self-doubt and a feeling of inadequacy. The ego makes one’s self-worth dependent on external approval and thus results in the individual experiencing anxiety, stress and depression.

Gen Z do not know, ‘Who Am I, And Why Am I Here?’ Spiritually, the deepest suffering arises from not knowing who we truly are - from not knowing our real identity, and the lack of purpose in life. Gen Z are encouraged to define identity through labels of achievements, appearance, validation, followers on social media, public opinions and polls, and various other roles.

Temporary, ephemeral forms of happiness

Many in Gen Z are pushed toward careers, lifestyles and goals that promise success but lack meaning. When life becomes only about earning, consuming and competing, they feel starved, inadequate and insufficient. Purpose gives direction to energy. Without purpose, even pleasure becomes empty. However, these are temporary, ephemeral forms of Happiness. Achievements, validation, success, money, fame and material gains can give one only momentary pleasure, but without knowing one’s real identity and purpose, one cannot experience peace and True Happpiness. Thus, even with so much success and material comfort, Gen Z experience the inner restlessness leading them to mental angst and psychological illnesses.

Gen Z are too caught up in modern life, full of noise, leaving little room for silence and stillness. Spiritually, silence leads to stillness that helps one transcend the state of mind to the state of Consciousness where one experiences deep inner peace and bliss. Silence is where healing happens. Silence is where one can experience true happiness. Gen Z rarely pauses to reflect, meditate or simply be. Without silence, emotions accumulate, thoughts spiral, and unresolved pain turns into anxiety and depression.

Anxiety and depression are rising rapidly among Gen Z

Gen Z are struggling and battling today with anxiety, stress and depression, but these are not merely psychological problems; these are deeply rooted in the spiritual disconnect amongst this generation. The root causes of all these psychological issues are disconnection from self and a lack of purpose in life.

How can they heal themselves?

Healing will begin when this generation starts addressing the most important questions of one’s existence – ‘Who am I? Why am I here?’ When Gen Z begin addressing these questions and seeking answers, they will start moving toward inner Consciousness. By learning to live in the present, quietening the mind, letting go of ego and discovering a higher purpose, Gen Z can transform suffering into growth. True mental health is not found in stimulation, success or achievement but in Self-Realisation, Inner Peace, Realisation of the Truth, Enlightenment and Spiritual Awakening.

