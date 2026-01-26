Rising divorces in India: What’s really changing in modern marriages according to a psychologist Divorce rates in India are rising, even beyond big cities. A counselling psychologist explains what’s driving the shift, from gender equality and stress to mental health, and how couples can navigate modern relationships more mindfully.

Divorce in India is no longer a hush word or even a taboo. Across cities and small towns alike, more couples are choosing separation, not impulsively, but consciously. What once felt socially unthinkable is now, for many, an act of self-preservation.

According to counselling psychologist and couples therapist Dr Devanshi Desai, this shift isn’t about people giving up on marriage. It’s about redefining what marriage is expected to hold.

Why divorce numbers are rising

“Traditionally, marriage placed disproportionate responsibility on women,” says Dr Desai. “Today, more women are financially independent and emotionally aware, and they want equal partnerships, not just stability.”

Recent data backs this change. Divorce and separation rates have increased compared to seven years ago, even in rural India. At the same time, surveys suggest a growing number of Indian women are open to singlehood, not as failure, but as freedom.

In therapy rooms, Dr Desai sees couples grappling with imbalance. “Many relationships struggle to find a middle ground. Stress lowers tolerance levels, and even acknowledging a differing viewpoint can feel like a major compromise,” she explains.

To all these can now be added the effects of life in urban environments, together with a lack of mental downtime and self-care time, which puts a tremendous burden on marriages. And then sometimes violence in the marriage or spousal abuse becomes a factor that drives the decision to leave.

Is there a pattern behind these divorces?

There’s no single culprit, but there are recurring themes. “Gender equity is one of the biggest asks in modern marriages,” says Dr Desai. “Without it, sustaining a relationship between two independent individuals becomes difficult.” Other common factors include emotional disconnect, unhealthy communication, mismatched expectations, financial stress, infidelity, poor conflict resolution, family interference, and lack of quality time. Crucially, divorce is no longer taboo, especially for women unwilling to remain in unhappy or abusive marriages. “This is a structural shift in social values,” she adds. “People are choosing well-being over endurance.”

The role of stress and mental health

Stress and mental health challenges often sit at the centre of marital breakdown, both as cause and consequence. “We’re living in a world where introspective silence, deep conversations and leisure are shrinking,” says Dr Desai. “Relationships need nurturing, but there’s less time and emotional bandwidth to do that.”

Gendered expectations compound the strain. Men are rarely encouraged to be vulnerable or expressive, while women continue to shoulder emotional labour alongside professional and domestic responsibilities. This imbalance can trigger anxiety, identity conflicts and emotional burnout, often without access to timely help. “When mental health goes unaddressed, marriages suffer. And when marriages end, the emotional and financial fallout can be severe,” she notes.

What this means for couples today

For couples, the takeaway isn’t fear, it’s foresight. “Before formalising a relationship, couples need to examine expectations honestly,” says Dr Desai. Emotional fulfilment, shared responsibility, attitudes to children, conflict resolution styles, and respect for mental health all matter more than ever. Life will always throw curveballs, work stress, family pressure, health scares or financial setbacks. What matters is how couples respond together.

“This is where therapy can be transformative,” she says. “When individuals recognise what’s harming their relationship, they can learn how to protect it, or, when necessary, how to part with clarity and dignity.”

Marriage, it seems, is no longer about staying at all costs. It’s about staying well, together or apart.

