What is 'Water Fasting'? Know if this new viral diet trend helps in weight loss, pros and cons

Water fasting is a diet trend that involves consuming nothing but water for a specified period. Unlike other fasting methods that allow certain foods or drinks, water fasting strictly limits intake to water only. This practice has gained popularity for its potential health benefits, including weight loss and detoxification. Here's all you need to know about this weight loss diet trend:

How Does Water Fasting Help in Weight Loss?

Water fasting can lead to weight loss primarily through calorie restriction. When you consume no calories, your body starts to use stored fat for energy, resulting in weight loss. Additionally, the initial drop in weight is often due to the loss of water weight, as the body uses up its glycogen stores, which hold water.

Pros of Water Fasting

Weight Loss: Water fasting can lead to significant weight loss, especially in the short term.

Detoxification: Some believe that water fasting helps detoxify the body by flushing out toxins.

Improved Insulin Sensitivity: Fasting can improve insulin sensitivity, which may help in managing or preventing type 2 diabetes.

Cellular Repair: Fasting promotes autophagy, a process where the body cleans out damaged cells and regenerates new ones.

Cons of Water Fasting

Nutrient Deficiency: Prolonged water fasting can lead to deficiencies in essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes.

Muscle Loss: Along with fat, the body may also break down muscle tissue for energy.

Dizziness and Fatigue: Common side effects include dizziness, fatigue, and decreased energy levels due to a lack of calories.

Potential Health Risks: For people with certain medical conditions, such as diabetes or heart issues, water fasting can be dangerous without medical supervision.

While water fasting can result in rapid weight loss and may offer other health benefits, it also comes with significant risks. It is crucial to approach this diet trend with caution and preferably under medical supervision. Always consult a healthcare professional before starting any fasting regimen, especially if you have underlying health conditions.

