Walking can help boost heart health; know how many hours one should walk daily

We all know how important exercise is for the body. But even then, people do not make exercise and walking a part of their lifestyle. In a deteriorating lifestyle, lack of exercise invites many serious diseases to our bodies. One of which is heart-related diseases, i.e., heart attack, heart blockage, and stroke! In such a situation, exercise is a must to keep yourself healthy. Let us know why walking is necessary for a healthy heart and also how much one should walk in a day.

Walking improves heart health

Experts believe that walking is the best exercise for heart health. Every step you take improves heart health and also prevents many serious problems. According to the American Heart Association, walking reduces the level of bad cholesterol and blood pressure, which strengthens heart health, makes you internally fit, and reduces weight.

How much should one walk in a day?

Experts believe that if you walk for 45 minutes a day without getting tired, it means that your heart health is excellent. However, if you start feeling breathless or panting within 15 to 20 minutes of walking, then you should be careful. However, if you have started walking, then it is natural to get tired quickly, but if you start walking regularly, then this problem will end.

The rule of walking changes with age

Experts say that the rule of walking for 45 minutes without getting tired is not necessary for everyone. This rule is for the youth. If a 35-year-old person is walking 4 to 5 kilometers in 1 hour, it means that his heart is healthy. But if a 75-year-old person is walking 2 to 3 kilometers in an hour, then his heart is also healthy. That means the health of your heart also depends on your age and gender.

