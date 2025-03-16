Struggling with sagging skin? Try this skin-tightening face mask to look younger With increasing age, the skin starts to become loose. Wrinkles start appearing on the face, and fine lines start appearing. However, if you take a little care of the skin, then aging can be reduced to a great extent. Apply this mask daily for skin tightening.

With increasing age, wrinkles start appearing on the face. The skin starts sagging. Fine lines start appearing. This shows aging, but aging can be reduced with proper care. For this, include such things in the diet that increase collagen. Collagen makes our skin flexible. This gives elasticity to the skin. Include amla and lemon water in the diet daily. Also use sesame. Today we are telling you about a mask made of white sesame, which will work as a natural booster for the skin and will help in bringing back the elasticity of the skin.

How to prepare skin-tightening face mask?

To prepare the mask, take 2 teaspoons of white sesame seeds, 2 teaspoons of peanuts, and 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Put all three things in a clean mixer and grind them well. After grinding, a fine mixture will be prepared.

How to apply skin-tightening face mask?

Now put this mixture in a glass bowl, add 1 tablespoon of honey to it, and make a paste. Apply this paste on your face like a paste. Now you have to massage lightly. For massage, take out the thumb and make it like a fist and lift the skin upwards from around the chin. Use the joints of the fingers to massage. After massaging the entire face well for 10 minutes, apply a thick layer of mask on the face.

How to remove skin-tightening face mask?

After applying the mask, keep it for 1 hour. After drying, wet the face lightly with water and clean it like a scrub. Now, after washing the face with clean water, take steam. Put some mint leaves in the steamer. After taking this steam for a while, cover the face with a towel. Keep it like this for 10 minutes and then remove the towel from your face. You will start seeing the difference in a few days.

