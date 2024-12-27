Sunidhi Chauhan weight loss diet: Singer lost 10 kgs in 5 days, know her fitness secret

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Sunidhi Chauhan weight loss diet: Singer lost 10 kgs in 5 days, know secret

Sunidhi Chauhan is considered to be one of the best singers in the country. She is also at her professional peak due to her stage performances and social media posts. At 41, she looks fitter than ever, thanks to her diet and fitness routine. In an interview with Mid-Day, Chauhan said, "They’d say, post-pregnancy, a woman acquires a body that seems new; one that can be moulded as she desires. Back then, I did not believe it."

The singer gave birth to her son Tegh in 2018 and since then has undergone a physical transformation. Her fitness trainer Viraj Sarmalkar, seated beside her said that Chauhan shed five kilos in 10 days to film her recent dance number, Aankh along with Sanya Malhotra. Both, Chauhan and Malhotra, in the music video, can be seen sporting 'bikini-like attires'.

Sunidhi Chauhan's fitness routine

Sarmalkar said, "She can lift 90 kilos, squat with 70 kilos on her back, and can pull off a few unassisted pull-ups. At one time, she completed a five-kilometre run in 25 minutes."

Speaking of her training and her recent tour in Australia, Chauhan said, "Often, I’d train with him virtually while I was in Australia too. I’ve been fit before, but there’s something different now. Maybe it’s the kind of clothes that I’m wearing now; it was not like that before. Perhaps it’s the social media boom, or maybe it’s simply the fact that I am [carefree] after becoming a mother."

Sunidhi Chauhan's diet

According to Chauhan's trainer, the singer consumes less than 1,200 calories a day. She follows a calorie-restricted diet and sticks to intermittent fasting. The singer said, "The motivation to fast was to not only lose weight, but also give the intestines rest. [Our ancestors] would hunt and eat, and even go without food for days. With evolution, we adopted the pattern of eating three times in a day. It was never a requirement. All the snacking that we do is not good. At times, when I’m travelling, or shooting long hours, I’ve [gone without food for] 24 hours. I would never be hungry because my work would [keep me occupied]. Today, [fasting for] 16 hours is [not tough]. I get better sleep, and have better concentration."

Speaking of her diet, Chauhan said that she starts her day with eggs and sometimes, a slice of sourdough. She added, "Ideally, you must break the fast with protein and fat. They are more important than carbohydrates. If I am hungry, I grab a meal. I only crave food at around 5 pm. In the interim, I may have nuts, which keep me full for another three hours. On the days that I lift weights, which is twice or thrice a week, I also have a protein shake. My last meal is at 7.30 pm.”

Chauhan's fitness highlights the importance of discipline, consistency, and commitment.

