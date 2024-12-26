Rebel Wilson Weight Loss Transformation: Actor shares how many hours she worked out to lose 34 kg

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Rebel Wilson's weight loss transformation.

Australian actor Rebel Wilson lost 34 kg at the age of 44. You will be surprised that this actress has lost so much weight in just one year. According to the Today report, she focused on her diet plan and workouts during her weight loss journey. Let's learn about the weight loss journey of Australian actor Rebel Wilson.

How did you lose weight?

The actor said that she had polycystic ovary syndrome and that is why her weight was constantly increasing. Physical activity is very important to lose weight. The actress used to walk a lot to lose weight. Apart from walking, the actress used to sweat a lot by working out for two and a half hours in the gym.

What should the diet plan be like?

To stay fit like the diva, it is very important to follow a healthy and balanced diet plan. Food items like green vegetables, fruits, yoghurt and whole grains can make your weight loss journey much easier. Protein-fibre-rich foods can also prove to be effective in melting the extra fat accumulated in the body. By focusing on workout and diet, you too can lose weight like the actress.

Avoiding fast foods

If you really want to control your increasing weight, then you should start avoiding fast foods. The elements found in fast foods can be the main cause of obesity. Rebel Wilson reduced her calorie intake significantly, which helped her a lot in losing weight. In this way, you can also get rid of obesity.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

