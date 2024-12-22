Try THIS homemade vitamin C cream by Sheeba Akashdeep to get glowing, glass skin; know how to prepare

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Try THIS homemade vitamin C cream by Sheeba Akashdeep

Glowing and flawless skin is every woman's dream, but due to lack of proper care, this dream remains unfulfilled many times. With increasing age, signs of aging start appearing on the skin. In such a situation, wrinkles and fine lines start appearing on the face. The direct effect of age starts appearing on the skin. Many times people start struggling with the problem of loose skin even at a young age. One of the main reasons behind this is the lack of nutrition in the skin.

If you are also facing the problem of loose skin with increasing age, then you can get help from the remedies suggested by actress Sheeba Akashdeep. The actress keeps sharing her beauty remedies on her social media account. She has also shared the recipe for her vitamin C cream, which tightens the skin. Let us know how to make vitamin C cream for skin tightening.

Watch the video here:

How to make Vitamin C cream?

Ingredients Required

Orange peels

Aloe vera gel

Glycerin

Steps to Prepare

For this, boil an orange peel in water on low flame for 5 minutes.

On the other side, take out fresh aloe vera gel. By then, the orange peels will cool down.

Now put the peels in a blender and mix aloe vera gel in it.

Grind both of them well. If the cream looks dry, then you can add the remaining water from the orange peels to it.

Now add some glycerin in the last. Blend everything well.

Your vitamin C cream is ready. Fill it in a bottle.

How to apply Vitamin C cream?

Actress Sheeba Akashdeep has said in the video that you can use it on your clean face every night before sleeping. She has told in the video that using this cream will give you glow and brightness.

Benefits of Vitamin C cream

The actress has told in the caption of the video that by using this cream, you can get relief from the signs of aging and blemishes. Apart from this, this cream makes the skin glowing and smooth.

