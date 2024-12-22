Fed up of chapped lips in winter? Try THESE homemade, natural lip balms to prevent dryness

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try THESE homemade lip balms to prevent dryness

As the cold increases, the dry weather has a bad effect on your lips. Harsh winters can cause your lips to crack. The lack of moisture in the air and the heat inside the house snatch the natural moisture of the lips, due to which they start drying. In such a situation, to keep your lips soft and hydrated during the cold months, you can make lip balm at home. The use of hydrating balm keeps your lips hydrated throughout the day. So let us know how to make these natural lip balms at home.

Try making THESE lip balms at home:

1. Ghee Lip Balm

Grate half a cup of beetroot and strain the juice. Now, add 1 teaspoon of ghee to the beetroot juice and mix well. Pour the mixture into a small container and refrigerate it. Your lip balm is ready. Apply it on your lips. Ghee deeply hydrates the lip skin and locks in moisture.

2. Beeswax Lip Balm

To make beeswax lip balm, take 1 tablespoon of beeswax, 1 tablespoon of coconut oil, 1 teaspoon of honey, and 2 vitamin E capsules. Put the beeswax in a saucepan and melt it on medium heat. When it melts, add a few drops of coconut oil and honey to it. After this, add the oil from the vitamin E capsule to this mixture. Mix the mixture well and then pour it into a container. Let it cool for about 30 minutes. Your homemade lip balm is ready, which will keep the lips soft and hydrated.

3. Coconut Lip Balm

The natural moisturizing properties of coconut help keep lips hydrated. This recipe will keep lips soft and shiny for hours. Mix equal parts of coconut oil and petroleum jelly. Pour the mixture into an airtight container and freeze for about 30 minutes. You can also add a drop or two of your favorite essential oil for fragrance. Homemade lip balm is ready to use! By making these homemade lip balms, you can pamper your lips, keeping them soft all season long.

Tips to Remember

Homemade lip balms should always be kept in the refrigerator. They usually last for 7 to 8 days, so use them within 3-4 days. Also, if you are allergic to any of the ingredients, it is important to avoid using them. During the winter months, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated to prevent dehydration.

ALSO READ: Yearender 2024: Bold lips to metallic makeup, beauty trends that ruled 2024