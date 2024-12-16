Yearender 2024: Bold lips to metallic makeup, beauty trends that ruled 2024

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bold lips to metallic look, beauty trends of 2024.

Makeup trends keep changing every year, sometimes bold eye makeup, sometimes nude lip colour and from HD makeup to airbrush makeup, new makeup trends come every year. Now, the year 2024 is about to end, so which makeup trends were most in trend this year and which trends were followed by celebrities as well as common people, let us tell you.

Glass Skin Makeup

According to celebrity makeup artists, the trend of glass skin makeup remained at the top in bridal makeup in the year 2024. Brides like glossy and glowing makeup more than matte because it is hydrating and the skin looks flawless in it. Highlighter is used more in this makeup.

Soft Eye Sunkissed Look

For the past few years, dramatic eye and bold eye makeup were very much in trend, in which smokey eyes were done and brown or black colour was used on the eyes. But this year, instead of dramatic eye colour, people chose soft and subtle colours, in which nude colours are used and the look is completed by applying a thin liner and lashes.

Bold Lips

In 2024, red lips made a great impression, demonstrating once more how classic this look is. Red lips were adaptable enough to look amazing in both dressy and casual settings, with tints ranging from wine to cherry. For an elegant edge, use bold red lips with little eye makeup; for a glitzy Old Hollywood look, pair them with winged eyeliner.

Metallic Makeup

With metallic lipsticks, eyeshadows, and even highlighters taking centre stage, 2024 was all about glitter. Gold, silver, and jewel-toned metallics were popular for party-ready looks and special occasions because they brought drama and refinement to any ensemble. A show-stopping look can be achieved with glossy lips, a neutral base and metallic eyeshadow.

Winged Eyeliner

This year, winged eyeliner gained popularity by becoming bolder, sharper, and more creative. Infinite innovation was made possible by this trend, which included double-winged forms, colourful liners, and graphic designs. To add depth and precision, apply gel eyeliner after extending your wing with fine-tipped liquid eyeliner.

Pink Blush Look

Blush made a great comeback in the year 2024, from common girls to brides, everyone flaunted pink cheeks in their wedding and from liquid blusher to powder blusher and highlighter, everything was used a lot in makeup.

Smokey Eye Look

In 2024, smokey eyes dramatically returned, giving evening ensembles a seductive touch. Bright colours like purples, greens, and blues also gained centre stage, even if traditional black smoky eyes were still popular. Darker shadows in the outside corners are softened and blended with transition tones to create depth in this style. For a finished look, don't forget to accent the inner corners.

